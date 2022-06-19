McDowell holds Juneteenth celebration

McDowell County’s first ever Juneteenth celebration took place over the weekend. This was the first year that Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.

Juneteenth is on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865 announcement which proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas, the last state with institutional slavery.

The local celebration began on Friday with field day Lake James State Park and a family fun night at The Feisty Goldfish.

On Saturday, a festival was held at the West Marion Community Park with food trucks, inflatables, vendors, local artwork and performances by local talent.

Later Saturday evening there was the Juneteenth pageant from 6 to 8 p.m. at McDowell Technical Community College and an after party at the Spillway Bridge & Co.

The weekend’s activities concluded Sunday morning with a church service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Marion Park and a traditional Juneteenth meal.

The partners include the city of Marion, Marion Police Department, McDowell Sheriff’s Office, McDowell Technical Community College, First Baptist Church of Marion, Men of McDowell, Community Engagement Project, Old Fort Community Forum, McDowell Democrats, Marion East Community Forum, People on the Move for Old Fort, McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH) Program, Friends of Lake James, N.C. State Parks, Masters Hand Print Work Inc., Walmart, McDowell Local Food Advisory Council Foothills Food Hub and others.

