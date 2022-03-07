McDowell emergency workers busy with fires, downed trees, power lines

Sunday was busy for local fire departments and the action rolled on into Monday as strong winds brought down trees and power lines.

On Sunday, units responded to four fires in three hours, according the Marion Fire Department's Facebook page. Those included two working structures fires and two woods fires. The fire on Moody Town Road near the CSX tracks delayed a train while firefighters worked.

On Monday, it was downed trees and power lines causing problems, including an incident on Sugar Hill Road and one in Dysartsville before noon.

At around 1 p.m., crews responded to a woods fire on Big Bear Avenue. A tree reportedly fell across a line and started that blaze, according to early reports.

No injuries were reported during any of the calls.

"Thank you P.G. Volunteer Fire Department, Sugar Hill Montford Cove Fire Dept and Glenwood Fire Dept for your assistance," the Marion Fire Department wrote. "We are actively seeking volunteer firefighters. If your interested please stop by the station and fill out an application."