McDowell educator up for national honor

RESTON, Virginia — SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators this week announced its 2022 District Teacher of the Year award recipients, who are being recognized for excellence in physical education, adapted physical education, health education and dance education.

And a McDowell County educator is on that short list.

These educators who were all previously recognized as state teachers of the year have now been selected as the “best of the best” in their category at the district level, representing one of SHAPE America’s five districts: Central, Eastern, Midwest, Southern, and Western.

For the Southern District, Physical Education teacher Stephanie Faw from West McDowell Middle School received the title.

Faw, a 2005 graduate of Western Carolina University, is a National Board Certified teacher and a successful soccer coach.

SHAPE America will honor the District Teachers of the Year at the 2022 SHAPE America National Convention & Expo in New Orleans, April 26-30.