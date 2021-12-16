McDowell educator up for national honor

RESTON, Virginia — SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators this week announced its 2022 District Teacher of the Year award recipients, who are being recognized for excellence in physical education, adapted physical education, health education and dance education.
And a McDowell County educator is on that short list.
These educators who were all previously recognized as state teachers of the year have now been selected as the “best of the best” in their category at the district level, representing one of SHAPE America’s five districts: Central, Eastern, Midwest, Southern, and Western.
For the Southern District, Physical Education teacher Stephanie Faw from West McDowell Middle School received the title.
Faw, a 2005 graduate of Western Carolina University, is a National Board Certified teacher and a successful soccer coach.
SHAPE America will honor the District Teachers of the Year at the 2022 SHAPE America National Convention & Expo in New Orleans, April 26-30.
During the convention’s closing general session on Friday, April 29, SHAPE America will announce which district winner in each of the six categories below has been named the National Teacher of the Year for that category.
“Through the Teacher of the Year program, we are able to provide recognition to outstanding teachers who are motivating their students to participate in a lifetime of physical activity,” said SHAPE America CEO Stephanie Morris.
The program is sponsored by the Teacher of the Year Partner Network, which includes SPARK, Wellness Training Specialists, GOPHER, and Goodheart-Willcox Publisher.
For more information about the 2022 SHAPE America National Convention & Expo, visit the website at https://convention.shapeamerica.org/ and follow #SHAPENOLA.
