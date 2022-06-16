McDowell County Commissioners, Marion City Council to hold meetings

Both the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the Marion City Council will hold meetings Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and are anticipated to adopt their budgets for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The McDowell commissioners will hold their next meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 20 at the administrative offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion. They held a public hearing about the proposed $54.4 million budget for 2022-2023 at the Monday, June 13 meeting but did not take action on adopting the plan for next fiscal year.

All local governments in North Carolina have to adopt a budget by June 30.

The Marion City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the June 7 regular meeting minutes, budget ordinance amendments, a street improvement project, a revised city pay and classification plan, a resolution about bonus vacation leave, employee bonuses and a revised public comment policy.

The City Council will next recognize Police Officer Breanna Toney and Trevor Self. Council will then hold a series of public hearings about the 2022-2023 city budget, the annexation of the Patneaude property on Stroud Street, an amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance Map concerning the Patneaude property annexation area and an amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance Map concerning the Truett property on Rutherford Road.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council will then vote on the adoption of revised planning, inspections and fire fees and the new water and sewer rates. They will consider adoption of a revised garbage fee ordinance and a 2022-2023 city fee and rate schedule and a resolution establishing the micro-purchase threshold for the city of Marion.

Council members will consider requests for temporary street closures for events on Depot and Fort streets. They will talk about changes to city code and street requests. They will talk about architectural services for the former Fifth-Third Bank building.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.