During their regular meeting on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners discussed a possible partnership with the developer of a new housing subdivision in Nebo.

The commissioners held their regular meeting on Monday at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St.

During the meeting, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the commissioners another update about the “unprecedented number of water-related projects.” They include the construction of Nebo Phase IA and IB, which will mean more water lines in that part of McDowell. The construction for the part should start in September, according to Wooten.

The water and sewer extension project for the Universal property has started and the Hoppy Tom Hollow water line has been permitted and is ready for bid. The Universal water and sewer project is being funded by a combination of N.C. Department Commerce funds and the county’s portion of federal funds from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

Other water projects are underway for the East End area along N.C. 126 and Exit 90. The study of water service to the West Marion Elementary Area is complete. An announcement about an Appalachian Regional Commission grant will likely be made this month, said county officials.

As part of this discussion, county officials also talked about new housing that will be built by developer Wayne McLaughlin, who has expressed interest in extending county water into his ongoing subdivision in Nebo.

County officials said they understand that McLaughlin will build 30 homes in two or three phases for his new Mountain Springs subdivision. He has asked the commissioners to allow him to install water lines in his subdivision to the county’s specifications and then turn those lines over to the county for upkeep.

“The county gains tax base and water customers and encourages the construction of homes,” reads a memo from Chuck Abernathy, the director of the McDowell Economic Development Association. “The county is only requested to bore under (U.S. 70 East) and place a six-inch line and hydrant at the entrance to the subdivision. Wayne will construct and pay for all of the lines in the subdivision.”

In his memo, Abernathy wrote that he and Wooten talked about having McLaughlin install the meters and the county would bill the purchaser of the property for $200 when each home sells.

If the homes are valued at $250,000, the tax base would go up at least $7.5 million with the completion of the 30 homes. There are six already under construction and the good news is that additional developments are planned, Abernathy wrote in his memo.

“Mr. Wayne McLaughlin is doing a lot to help with this housing issue and is building speculative homes in several locations with more to follow,” Abernathy wrote.

Abernathy appeared before the board at Monday’s meeting about this request. He reminded the commissioners about the significant housing shortage in McDowell County and how it impairs economic progress. “It is an economic development issue,” he added.

Commissioner Lynn Greene said he would like to have something in writing before agreeing to connect the county’s water system with McLaughlin’s new subdivision. The commissioners voted to approve this partnership but a formal written contract will be presented at their next regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 18.

In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:

Recognized Charity Turner-Coates as the new clerk to the board.

Recognized Gracie Davis as the local participant with the N.C. Association of County Commissioners YouthVoice Summit. Every year, the NCACC invites youth from around the state to participate in their YouthVoice summit that is held in conjunction with the NCACC annual conference. This initiative helps youth learn more about county government as well as how to become more involved in local decision-making. This year, Davis represented McDowell County at the summit, which was held in Raleigh on Aug. 25 and 26. She was introduced to the commissioners by McDowell 4-H Director Chad Ray.

Held the annual public hearing about the funding for the transit system. Transit Director Jason Hollifield spoke to the commissioners about the fiscal year 2025 funding. The local share is usually about 20% to 30% of the federal funding. After holding the public hearing, the commissioners approved the submission for the fiscal year 2025 money.

Approved the contracts for fire and rescue service. Emergency Services Director Will Kehler and his staff have spent several months reviewing the existing contracts with the fire departments and the McDowell Rescue Squad. Kehler has reviewed the contracts with every chief in the county.

Talked about planned building projects. The bids for the Recreation Center improvement project are still pending. The commissioners directed county staff to hold off on any decision making until the state releases its budget, which still has not yet happened. Architects have completed drawings that would allow for the probation/parole staff to relocate on the second floor of the County Services Building on East Court and South Garden streets. This project is also on hold until some of the other capital decisions are made.

Discussed the future of the county’s animal shelter building on N.C. 226 South. The architects have developed a working floorplan for an improved shelter structure. They can move to the next step to have some drawings put together, which would help with cost estimating for a new shelter. There have been discussions about having a fundraiser in addition to the money that has already been committed for the facility, according to Wooten.

Discussed the future use of the South Garden Street parking lot. The old EMS building is gone, though the foundation remains. An engineer will need to determine what, if anything, needs to be done to the site to make it suitable for a parking lot. There have been productive discussions with the city of Marion about a partnership, according to Wooten.

Talked about the development of the section of the Universal site for the new Forza X1 manufacturing plant. The Forza property sale is very close to being completed and the proceeds of the sale will be approximately $110,000. The money made from the sale are required to go back into the Universal Enterprise Fund. Elsewhere on the Universal property, it was suggested that an approximately 6.4 acre tract currently owned by the city of Marion being transferred to McDowell County ownership to help with marketing, project coordination and other matters. This arrangement would be covered through an interlocal agreement like was done with the former Drexel Heritage site. The city would retain their interest in the property, just not through the deed. After a discussion, the commissioners approved the transfer.

Approved transferring the ownership of the water tank in Old Fort to the town of Old Fort. Many years ago, an agreement between the county and the town stated that the county would own the tank, but the town would maintain it. The town of Old Fort would like to make improvements to the tank. Town officials indicated that it would be in their best interest if they owned the tank outright.

Appointed Silvia Martin del Campo to the Marion district seat on the Library Board of Trustees and Kayla DiCristina to the Transportation Advisory Board.

Approved a series of administrative items and tax matters.

Agreed to hold their next regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 18 at the county Department of Social Services building on East Court Street.