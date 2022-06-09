Marion student earns Mission Health scholarship

Wednesday marked 25 years of Mission Health awarding the Kesha Young Health Careers Scholarship, with more than $1 million given to make college more affordable for high school seniors and college students of color from Western North Carolina who are pursuing careers in healthcare.

Cortnee Renae Tate of Marion is among the scholarship winners.

The scholarship is named in honor of Kesha Young, a 22-year-old, bi-racial woman who was born with mental and physical disabilities and underwent multiple surgeries at Mission Hospital.

Kesha died just months before she was scheduled to earn her high school diploma. Despite her health struggles, Kesha was described by her adoptive parents as embodying the characteristics that are vital to how health care team members engage with patients, families and visitors, with a strong spirit, warm smile and positive encouragement.

"At Mission Health, we recognize that having a diverse workforce, especially in healthcare, is very important to provide the best possible care to our patients and communities," said Nancy Lindell, Division Director Public and Media Relations. "HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division This is integral to who we are as a company. Our mission statement is based around recognizing and affirming the unique and intrinsic worth of each individual: 'Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.'"

Recipients in attendance to receive their scholarship award: Aracely Castillo, Asheville; Cederia Mardeaza Davis, Concord; Chloe Taylor Lambert, Cherokee; Clarisa Sarai Garcia, Swannanoa; Cortnee Renae Tate, Marion; Devoria Monique Boykins, Forest City; Ivah LeeAnn Tyson, Arden; Ivania-Mya Mercy Henry, Asheville; Porsha Kayjon Carter, Asheville; Roshunda Foster, Arden; Yenifer Yanci Silva-Romero, Asheville; Ziairia Plummer, Asheville.

Recipients not in attendance: Angelica Melo-Perez, Asheville; Ashley White, Arden; Maria Azucena Rodriguez Castaneda, Arden; Nicole Michelle Allen, Asheville; Valerie Quiceno, Raleigh.