Magnolia Marketplace offers all kinds of attractive home décor

Located in downtown Marion, Magnolia Marketplace offers everything you need to make your home even more beautiful.

This new business opened on Thursday, March 3 at 15 N. Main St. It is owned and operated by Helen Harris.

Magnolia Marketplace is filled with all kinds of attractive merchandise that would look nice in any home. They include pictures, wall decorations, antiques and gift items.

“We have everything from home decor to gifts,” said Harris. “We have an assortment of farmhouse, shabby chic and modern décor.”

The attractive items are arranged in color-themed sections inside Magnolia Marketplace. There is an assortment of black-and-white items, red items, teal items and so forth. There is another section that has a nautical theme complete with authentic pieces from a ship.

“We have new items arriving daily,” said Harris.

For Harris, this has been the fulfillment of a dream. She previously worked as the office manager of Rose Hill Retirement Center.

“It’s something I always wanted to do and the Lord opened up a door for me back in December,” she said.