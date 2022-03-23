Magnolia Marketplace offers all kinds of attractive home décor

Located in downtown Marion, Magnolia Marketplace offers everything you need to make your home even more beautiful.
This new business opened on Thursday, March 3 at 15 N. Main St. It is owned and operated by Helen Harris.
Magnolia Marketplace is filled with all kinds of attractive merchandise that would look nice in any home. They include pictures, wall decorations, antiques and gift items.
“We have everything from home decor to gifts,” said Harris. “We have an assortment of farmhouse, shabby chic and modern décor.”
The attractive items are arranged in color-themed sections inside Magnolia Marketplace. There is an assortment of black-and-white items, red items, teal items and so forth. There is another section that has a nautical theme complete with authentic pieces from a ship.
“We have new items arriving daily,” said Harris.
For Harris, this has been the fulfillment of a dream. She previously worked as the office manager of Rose Hill Retirement Center.
“It’s something I always wanted to do and the Lord opened up a door for me back in December,” she said.
Magnolia Marketplace is the newest business to open on Marion’s North Block and it is located in the space that used to be The Makery. It is also the newest tenant in the historic building now owned by Ledbetter Properties, LLC.
Magnolia Marketplace is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
The business has a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MagnoliaMarketplaceLLC
Already, the shop has gotten rave reviews on its Facebook page.
“Adorable little shop on Main Street filled with the perfect little touches for your home,” wrote Megan Nicole Cook. “Great customer service and over all experience. We look forward to seeing what else we find there in the future.”
“Great place to find items for your house or gifts for your friends and family,” wrote Alan Ledbetter. “Helen is wonderful to work with.”
“Beautiful home decor shop on Main St in Marion,” wrote Crystal Ledbetter. “They have everything you never knew you needed. Plus Helen, the owner, is wonderful.”
“We’re really excited about it,” said Harris to The McDowell News. “The other merchants have been very good about supporting us. I think we have got a lot to offer for McDowell County and we’re just excited to be here.”