Girl Scout Troop 12720 of Marion recently delivered Girl Scout Cookies to McDowell County Senior Center in Marion as part of the Cookies for a Cause service project.

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season was the first time that local council, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P), conducted its Cookies for a Cause service project. During the cookie program, which ran January through March, the public could purchase packages of cookies to donate to local Meals on Wheels services. The goal of the project was to provide a package of cookies to all Meals on Wheels recipients within the 4o counties that GSCP2P serves.

Girl Scout Troop 12720 sold 73 packages for the project and was named the highest selling troop for Cookies for a Cause in their county. As part of being the top sellers in McDowell County, they were able to make the cookie deliveries personally to the recipients.

Girls who helped with the delivery include Ively Rhyne, Rhyan Beam, Neva Faulkner, Angel Thomas and troop leader, Melinda Zullo.

The Cookies for a Cause service project will continue next cookie season, supporting a different local agency.

To learn more about GSCP2P, you can visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org. Questions about volunteering or Girl Scouting in your local area can be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.