Top Story Breaking Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns s_johnson Oct 9, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 × Isaias could briefly strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane on Friday before weakening as it approaches landfall near the Florida Panhandle. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mountain Glory Festival has been canceled. The reason is concerns over expected inclement weather related to Hurricane Isaias.kAmwFCC:42?6 xD2:2D :?E6?D:7:65 E@ 2 r2E68@CJ b 9FCC:42?6 @? uC:52J >@C?:?8] %96 9FCC:42?6 H2D :? E96 vF=7 @7 |6I:4@ 2?5 H2D 2?E:4:A2E65 E@ >2<6 =2?572== 62C=J $2EFC52J >@C?:?8[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?94]?@22]8@G^>@3:=6^E6IE^C67C6D9^|xp%r!p%cZ9E>=^_g``dc]D9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm}2E:@?2= wFCC:42?6 r6?E6Ck^2m]k^AmkAm%96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@? 2??@F?465 E96 42?46==2E:@? @7 E96 |@F?E2:? v=@CJ u6DE:G2= @? uC:52J >@C?:?8[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 4:EJ] %96 76DE:G2= H2D D4965F=65 7@C $2EFC52J]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“p7E6C 42C67F= 4@?D:56C2E:@?[ E96 r:EJ 92D >256 E96 5:77:4F=E 564:D:@? E@ 42?46= E96 2??F2= 76DE:G2= @FE @7 2? 23F?52?46 @7 42FE:@?[” E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] “%96 D276EJ @7 C6D:56?ED[ G:D:E@CD[ G6?5@CD[ G@=F?E66CD[ 2?5 6G6?E A2CE:4:A2?ED C6>2:?D E96 r:EJ’D E@A AC:@C:EJ]”k^Am People are also reading… Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Marion community members gather to honor workers killed in 1929 strike Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties Historic Greensboro mansion on market for $5.1 million. Its pool table was placed by crane NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause NC has changed math standards. Here’s what high school students will now take Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns kAm%96 76DE:G2= H:== ?@E 36 23=6 E@ 36 C6D4965F=65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ |2C:@? qFD:?6DD pDD@4:2E:@? tG6?E r@@C5:?2E@C {:D2 pCC286] k^AmkAmQ&?7@CEF?2E6=J[ 3642FD6 :E :D 72== 76DE:G2= D62D@?[ >@DE G6?5@CD 2C6 3@@<65 7@C @E96C 52E6D[Q pCC286 D2:5] k^Am kAm|2C:@? @77:4:2=D D2:5 E96 76DE:G2= :D 2 496C:D965 EC25:E:@? 7@C E96 2C62 2?5 F?56CDE2?5D E96 5:D2AA@:?E>6?E E96 42?46==2E:@? H:== 3C:?8 E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am kAm“#6D:56?ED 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ >@?:E@C H62E96C 4@?5:E:@?D 2?5 DE2J :?7@C>65 3J 7@==@H:?8 2== ?@E:7:42E:@?D 2?5 8F:52?46 :DDF65 3J |4s@H6== r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E @G6C E96 4@>:?8 52JD[” E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am Sarah Johnson is the courts and breaking news reporter for the McDowell News. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. s_johnson Author email Follow s_johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Hurricane Isaias strengthens to Category 3 as Gulf Coast braces for landfall Isaias could briefly strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane on Friday before weakening as it approaches landfall near the Florida Panhandle. Watch Now: Related Video Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says WHO Says It Lacks 'Full Picture' After Suspected Plague Death In Russia WHO Says It Lacks 'Full Picture' After Suspected Plague Death In Russia Recommended for you