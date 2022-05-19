Historic Marion Tailgate Market will have free bucket gardens this week in downtown Marion

Join us this Tuesday, May 24 at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market from 3 to 6 p.m.

You’ll find seedlings, fresh green onions, lettuces and mixed greens, fresh bread, jellies and preserves, fresh flowers, and more, all locally grown and made. Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy our beautiful downtown!

HMTM is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. Celebrating its 15th season, the market will have cooking demos, giveaways and more. Please check our Website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information.

This week, we will have free bucket gardens - first come, first serve. Families are welcome to take a bucket garden home with them, complete with potting soil, a container with drainage, plant seeds, and a diary/guide for growing!

They are being distributed as a project by Mission Hospital McDowell, the Local Food Advisory Council and West Marion Community Forum with special thanks to Spencer’s Ace Hardware and Cooperative Extension for their collaboration

No cash? No problem! HMTM accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double $20 EBT (giving you a total of $40 market tokens) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more market information, call 652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates and to sign up for our newsletter!

Grab some delicious strawberries this week and make this simple but yummy strawberry cobbler!

Bisquick strawberry cobbler

Ingredients

· 4 cups strawberries, quartered or sliced (2-16 oz containers)

· 1/4 cup tapioca, minute or instant

· 1/2 cup granulated cane sugar

· 1/4 cup water

· 2½ cups Bisquick (Substitute with gluten free Bisquick for gluten free, see notes for directions)

· 1 cup milk (whole milk or 2%)

Instructions

1. Wash, hull, and quarter or slice strawberries and place in a medium sized bowl. Add sugar and tapioca and mix well. Let strawberries rest for 15 minutes while you prepare biscuit mixture below.

2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Gently stir together Bisquick and milk until only large lumps of flour are visible.

3. Add the strawberries to the bottom of the casserole dish or skillet. Drop biscuits mixture by the spoonfull, about 8 biscuits total.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes, until the strawberry filling is bubbly and the biscuits on top are golden. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream or cream cheese.