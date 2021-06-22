Hatteras Venture Partners announces new Pisgah Fund for WNC investments

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am thrilled to be back in western North Carolina and excited to have this opportunity to invest in and bring jobs to my community,” said Flickinger. She will be joined by senior Hatteras core team members John Crumpler, Fred Goldwater and Don Rose, who will help oversee this effort.

Hatteras brings over two decades of experience and has a proven track record of investing in and growing early-stage, healthcare-focused companies.

“We are eager to see this fund at work in western North Carolina,” said John Crumpler, general partner and co-founder of Hatteras. “Our research indicates that this region is poised for post-COVID growth, particularly as individuals and companies move away from high-density regions. Additionally, western North Carolina has a rich and diverse mix of businesses and entrepreneurs. We are excited to leverage that innovative talent and know-how along with the Pisgah Fund’s capital to help catalyze growth in the region.”