Hatteras Venture Partners announces new Pisgah Fund for WNC investments

Hatteras Venture Partners, a North Carolina-based venture capital firm, announced on Tuesday the launch of the Pisgah Fund, a $50 million investment fund targeting new and existing high growth, healthcare-related businesses in the 18 counties of western North Carolina.
The purpose of the fund is to provide essential capital to help grow companies and create jobs.
Hatteras was cofounded in 2000 by Clay Thorp with the intentions of investing in seed and early-stage investments in biopharmaceutical, medical device and other life science companies, according to an October 2020 story in the Raleigh News & Observer.
The newspaper called Hatteras “one of the Triangle’s most important biotechnology investors.”
Hatteras closed on the Pisgah Fund in late April. Primary investors include Dogwood Health Trust and the HCA Healthcare Mission Fund, each with the goal of fueling economic development that in turn improves health and wellness within the region.Hatteras is a recognized leader in the Southeast with a national investment footprint.
Based in Asheville, WNC native Lauren Pierce Flickinger will serve as the Fund Manager for the Pisgah Fund.
Previously with Morgan Stanley in New York, Flickinger served as a vice president in the investment banking division, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions as well as public and private capital markets transactions.
“I am thrilled to be back in western North Carolina and excited to have this opportunity to invest in and bring jobs to my community,” said Flickinger. She will be joined by senior Hatteras core team members John Crumpler, Fred Goldwater and Don Rose, who will help oversee this effort.
Hatteras brings over two decades of experience and has a proven track record of investing in and growing early-stage, healthcare-focused companies.
“We are eager to see this fund at work in western North Carolina,” said John Crumpler, general partner and co-founder of Hatteras. “Our research indicates that this region is poised for post-COVID growth, particularly as individuals and companies move away from high-density regions. Additionally, western North Carolina has a rich and diverse mix of businesses and entrepreneurs. We are excited to leverage that innovative talent and know-how along with the Pisgah Fund’s capital to help catalyze growth in the region.”
“This is an important moment for western North Carolina,” said Matt Raker, executive director of Mountain BizWorks. “Our region is rich in innovation but has long been underserved in terms of private equity and venture capital investments. Having a strong venture capital partner like Hatteras actively seeking to invest in our region, with a goal of creating jobs and improving health is a big win for us all. We are excited to see the impact the Pisgah Fund brings to our community.”
Leveraging Hatteras’ 20-plus-year track record in the industry and the background of the fund’s primary investors, the Pisgah Fund will invest across a variety of healthcare-related industry segments in western North Carolina, including in digital and telehealth, healthcare delivery and services and medical devices among others.
The fund plans to focus on high growth opportunities at various stages of development, including, but not limited to founding, seed and growth capital. Companies interested in learning more about the Pisgah Fund are encouraged to visit www.pisgahfund.com.
About Hatteras Venture Partners
Hatteras Venture Partners is a venture capital firm based in Durham with a focus on investment opportunities in biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT and related opportunities in human medicine.
The firm has over $700 million under management in six venture capital funds. Hatteras is led by a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and operators and has a long and successful track record of seed and early stage investing and company formation. To learn more about Hatteras Venture Partners, visit www.hatterasvp.com.