Top Story Spotlight Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Mike Conley Oct 1, 2026 Oct 1, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Old Fort woman has been charged with possession and trafficking of methamphetamine.kAm~? $F?52J[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 56AFE:6D C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6A@CE 23@FE 2 A@DD:3=6 2DD2F=E H:E9 2 7:C62C> 2E E96 C6D:56?46 @7 ba\J62C\@=5 r92?5C2 s2?:6==6 |4r@@=[ @7 ~=5 u@CE[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAms6AFE:6D DA@<6 H:E9 |4r@@= 2E 96C C6D:56?46] |4r@@= E@=5 E96 56AFE:6D E92E EH@ DF3;64ED H6C6 AC6G:@FD=J DE2?5:?8 ?62C E96 H@@5 =:?6 @7 96C C6D:56?46[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAms6AFE:6D H6C6 ?@E 23=6 E@ =@42E6 E96 C6A@CE65 7:C62C>] (9:=6 DA62<:?8 H:E9 |4r@@=[ E96 56AFE:6D ?@E:465 2 =2C86 @3;64E DEF7765 :? E96 7C@?E A@4<6E @7 |4r@@=’D DH62ED9:CE] (96? 2D<65 E@ C6>@G6 E96 @3;64E |4r@@= C67FD65 E@ 4@@A6C2E6] %96 56AFE:6D D62C4965 |4r@@= 2?5 D6:K65 d_ 8C2>D @7 >6E9[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6] k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch 5 cabins open in Old Fort as first phase of Grier Village retreat development Litigants named in 'Cornell 7' assault lawsuit McDowell commissioners appoint Will Kehler as interim county manager Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers McDowell County Schools alum completes undergrad in 2 years, starts master's program Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Emerging stronger: Baxter plant in North Cove looks back at recovery from Hurricane Helene Former McDowell News editor to be new Catawba County communications director kAm|4r@@= :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J EC277:4<:?8 :? >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? H:E9 :?E6?E E@ >2?F724EFC6[ D6== @C 56=:G6C >6E92>A96E2>:?6 2?5 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6] |4r@@= H2D :DDF65 2 D64FC65 3@?5 @7 S`__[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am McCool PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase The incident ended on Sugar Hill Road in Marion, where a single-vehicle accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Along with two handguns, deputies seized pills and methamphetamine from the mobile home, according to court documents. Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Officers received a report the Chevrolet Tahoe had become stuck on the railroad tracks near South College Street. Watch Now: Related Video Why Airplane Windows Have A Hidden Three-Pane Design Bipartisan Lawmakers Push Bill to Protect Kennedy Center From Demolition. Bipartisan Lawmakers Push Bill to Protect Kennedy Center From Demolition. When ChatGPT Starts Showing Ads Everywhere When ChatGPT Starts Showing Ads Everywhere Who is Christa Pike? Death row inmate survives botched execution Who is Christa Pike? Death row inmate survives botched execution Recommended for you