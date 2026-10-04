Top Story Spotlight Marion community members gather to honor workers killed in 1929 strike Mike Conley Oct 4, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 12 SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley Members of the Marion community gathered on the evening of Friday, Oct. 2, to remember the six workers who were killed during the October 1929 strike.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96J 96=5 2 G:8:= 2=@?8 q2=5H:? pG6?F6 24C@DD 7C@> E96 @=5 |2C:@? |2?F724EFC:?8 >:== D:E6 @? E96 hfE9 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 H92E 92D 366? 42==65 “E96 |2C:@? |2DD24C6]” p >6>@C:2= >2C<6C ?@H A2JD EC:3FE6 E@ E96 D:I >:== H@C<6CD H9@ H6C6 <:==65] xE 42? 36 D66? 369:?5 2 492:? =:?< 76?46]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmx? `hah[ H@C<6CD 2E 3@E9 |2C:@? |2?F724EFC:?8 2?5 r=:?497:6=5 |2?F724EFC:?8 H6C6 @? 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E96 DA@E]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex 5 cabins open in Old Fort as first phase of Grier Village retreat development Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Will Kehler as interim county manager Litigants named in 'Cornell 7' assault lawsuit McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds McDowell County Schools alum completes undergrad in 2 years, starts master's program McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say Emerging stronger: Baxter plant in North Cove looks back at recovery from Hurricane Helene kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmsFC:?8 E96 4@?7C@?E2E:@?[ E62C 82D H2D C6=62D65 2?5 D6G6C2= D9@ED H6C6 7:C65] %9C66 >:== H@C<6CD 5:65 :>>65:2E6=J[ 2?5 E9C66 >@C6 5:65 @7 E96:C H@F?5D @G6C E96 4@>:?8 52JD] s@K6?D @7 @E96CD H6C6 2=D@ H@F?565] %96 6G6?ED 2E |2C:@? |2?F724EFC:?8 3642>6 7C@?E\A286 ?6HD 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ[ 2?5 72>65 2FE9@C $:?4=2:C {6H:D 42>6 E@ E@H? 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E96 `hah DEC:<6 7C@> =@42= 9:DE@C:2? r2?5:46 (@C<>2?] r@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD E96? 4C@DD65 E96 DEC66E E@ A2J E96:C C6DA64ED 2?5 =62G6 7=@H6CD 2E E96 >2C<6C ?2>:?8 E96 H@C<6CD H9@ =@DE E96:C =:G6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Dive into hometown history With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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