Top Story Spotlight 5 cabins open in Old Fort as first phase of Grier Village retreat development Mike Conley Sep 28, 2026 Sep 28, 2026 Updated 21 mins ago 0 × Mike Conley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last year, Camp Grier announced the plan to create Grier Village, a new outdoor mountain retreat in Old Fort.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm{@42E65 ?6IE E@ r2>A vC:6C[ vC:6C ':==286 H:== 92G6 >@F?E2:? 423:?D 7@C 72>:=J @C 4@CA@C2E6 82E96C:?8D[ =@42= C6E2:=[ 5:?:?8 6IA6C:6?46D 2?5 =@?8\E6C> 9@FD:?8 7@C DEF56?ED 2?5 H@C<6CD] k^Am On Wednesday, the first part of Grier Village, called Copper Ridge, was formally opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~? (65?6D52J[ E96 7:CDE A2CE @7 vC:6C ':==286[ 42==65 r@AA6C #:586[ H2D 7@C>2==J @A6?65 H:E9 2 C:33@?\4FEE:?8 46C6>@?J 3J E96 |4s@H6== r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46] k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm{@42E65 2E E96 E@A @7 2 9:== DFCC@F?565 3J E96 >@F?E2:?D[ r@AA6C #:586 4@?D:DED @7 7:G6 423:?D] %96 423:?D 92G6 7:G6 365C@@>D[ 2 7F==J 6BF:AA65 <:E496?[ 7:C6A=246D[ 7:G6 32E9C@@>D H:E9 H2=<\:? D9@H6CD[ 2 564< @G6C=@@<:?8 E96 H@@5D 2?5 2 7:C6A:E :? E96 7C@?E] ~?6 423:? 7F==J 4@>A=:6D H:E9 E96 p>6C:42?D H:E9 s:D23:=:E:6D p4E 2?5 :D 2446DD:3=6 7@C E9@D6 H:E9 A9JD:42= 492==6?86D]k^Am People are also reading… Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury Environmental association says federal rule change threatens Lake James watershed Campaign saves Asheville bear 'Dolly' from death. Here's what to know Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday End of an era: NC DMV eliminates stickers, routine paper registration on Oct. 1. Here's why Old Fort says streetscape project on Catawba Avenue still on schedule McDowell County Safe Baby Court program works to place foster kids in homes quickly Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex Marion author to publish poetry chapbook focused on Hurricane Helene, renewal Lenoir-Rhyne basketball teams release rosters, two Hickory-area players made the cut Maymead lawsuit: Consultant used alias to rally opposition to NC asphalt plant Historic Carson House to honor patriots who fought at Kings Mountain Sunday kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 423:?D 2C6 C6?E65 :?5:G:5F2==J 7@C 72>:=J G242E:@?D @C E@86E96C 7@C C6F?:@?D[ H655:?8D 2?5 @E96C 6G6?ED]k^Am All of the five lodges or cabins at Copper Ridge have outdoor patios and firepits like this one. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“pD r2>A vC:6C AC6A2C6D E@ @A6? !92D6 ~?6[ r@AA6C #:586[ @C82?:K6CD <?@H E92E :EVD >@C6 E92? 2 A=246 E@ DE2J[” C625D 2 AC6G:@FD DE@CJ 3J %96 |4s@H6== }6HD] “%9:D :D 2 >:=6DE@?6 :? 2 >F=E:\A92D6 677@CE E@ 8C@H @AA@CEF?:EJ[ DEC6?8E96? @FC =@42= 64@?@>J[ 2?5 AC@E64E H92E >2<6D E96D6 9:==D DA64:2=] xE 9@?@CD r2>A vC:6CVD 4@>>:E>6?E E@ >2<:?8 E96 @FE5@@CD 2 A=246 7@C 6G6CJ@?6 2?5 36:?8 2 G6DD6= @7 9@A6 2?5 AC@DA6C:EJ 7@C E9@D6 H6 D6CG6]”k^Am Mike Conley kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“r@AA6C #:586 :D C62==J E96 G:D:E@C =@58:?8 A@CE:@? @7 E96 AC@;64E[” r2>A vC:6C tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C y2D@? |4s@F82=5 D2:5]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|4s@F82=5 :D @?6 @7 E96 =6256CD @7 E96 vC:6C ':==286 AC@;64E 2=@?8 H:E9 {@F:D6 $=2E6C 2?5 {F<6 $=2E6C] {@F:D6 $=2E6C :D E96 AC@A6CEJ 56G6=@A6C 7@C vC:6C ':==286 H9:=6 96C D@? {F<6 H:== 36 E96 =6256C 7@C E96 ?6IE A92D6 @7 E96 AC@;64E] %96 $=2E6C 72>:=J 92G6 6?;@J65 G242E:@?D 2E r2>A vC:6C] %96J 2C6 =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ 8:G:?8 324< E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ E92E AC@G:565 E96> D@ >2?J 7@?5 >6>@C:6D]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“%9:D :D ;FDE 2?@E96C A92D6 H96C6 H6 86E E@ 96=A 8C@H E96 64@?@>J @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ E@ 36 9@?6DE[” {@F:D6 $=2E6C D2:5]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 E9C66 =6256CD 92G6 2 8@2= @7 4C62E:?8 2 ?6H A=246 H96C6 8F6DED 42? C6D6CG6 2 DE2J 2E E9:D >@F?E2:? C6EC62E ;FDE @FED:56 @7 ~=5 u@CE]k^Am Located at the top of a hill surrounded by the mountains, Grier Village’s Copper Ridge consists of five modern cabins. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96C6 2C6 A=2?D 7@C 2 4@>>F?:EJ DA246 2?5 65F42E:@? 2E vC:6C ':==286’D q2D642>A H:E9 C6E2:=[ 5:?:?8[ =@?8\E6C> 9@FD:?8 7@C DEF56?ED 2?5 H@C<6CD 2?5 4@?E:?F65 65F42E:@? 7@C 6G6CJE9:?8 7C@> DFDE2:?23=6 72C>:?8 E@ EC2:= 3F:=5:?8[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 E9C66 =6256CD]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|4s@F82=5 D2:5 vC:6C ':==286 :D 2=D@ 2 AF3=:4\AC:G2E6 A2CE?6CD9:A] “r2>A vC:6C’D A@CE:@? :D C62==J C6=2E65 E@ H@C<7@C46 56G6=@A>6?E D@ @FC 4@?DECF4E:@? H:== 92G6 DEF56?E 9@FD:?8 2D H6== 2D 255:E:@?2= 423:?D 7@C A6@A=6 H9@ 2C6 4@>:?8 E@ |4s@H6== %649 7@C 4@?E:?F:?8 65F42E:@? 4@FCD6D[” 96 D2:5]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|4s@H6== %649?:42= r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 92D 6DE23=:D965 2 42>AFD :? 5@H?E@H? ~=5 u@CE H9:49 DA64:2=:K6D :? E6249:?8 2== 23@FE 3F:=5:?8 2?5 >2:?E2:?:?8 EC2:=D :? E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 >@F?E2:?D] %96 ~=5 u@CE (@C<7@C46 t5F42E:@? r6?E6C 4@?E2:?D E96 %C2:= $49@@= H96C6 DEF56?ED 2C6 =62C?:?8 E96 7F?52>6?E2=D @7 EC2:= 3F:=5:?8[ >2:?E6?2?46 2?5 DE6H2C5D9:A]k^Am This new community can be rented individually for family vacations or together for reunions, weddings and other special events. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Each of the five lodges or cabins at Copper Ridge have five bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, fireplaces and five bathrooms with walk-in showers. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm{F<6 $=2E6C H:== @G6CD66 E96 4C62E:@? @7 8=2>A:?8 5@>6D[ H9:49 H:== 36 2?@E96C H2J 7@C 8F6DED E@ 6IA6C:6?46 E96 >@F?E2:? C6EC62E 2E vC:6C ':==286]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“%96 7:CDE A92D6 H:== 36 D@>6 8=2>A:?8 5@>6D[” {F<6 $=2E6C D2:5] “%96? E96C6 H:== 36 D@>6 4@>>6C4:2= DA246 :? E96 7C@?E D@ :7 J@F H2?E E@ 4@>6 :? 2?5 86E J@FC 3:<6 H@C<65 @? 2?5 92G6 2 >62= @C D:E 3J 2 7:C6[ E96? E92E H:== 36 E96 A=246 E@ 5@ :E]”k^Am Camp Grier Executive Director Jason McDougald (left) is one of the leaders of the Grier Village project along with Louise Slater (center) and son Luke Slater (right). MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|4s@F82=5 2?5 E96 $=2E6CD 2== D2:5 E96C6 H:== 36 2 D6C:6D @7 C:33@?\4FEE:?8D 2D E96 ?6H A92D6D 86E C625J E@ @A6?]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“(6 9@A6 A6@A=6 H:== 86E 4=@D6C E@ ?2EFC6 2?5 42C6 23@FE :E[ E92E’D E96 >@DE :>A@CE2?E E9:?8[” {@F:D6 $=2E6C D2:5] “r@>6 G:D:E |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]”k^Am Mike Conley See photos and videos at the new Grier Village cabins 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 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