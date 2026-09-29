Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Mike Conley Sep 29, 2026 Sep 29, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 County Manager Ashley Wooten submitted his resignation on Monday. He joined McDowell County in 2003 and became the county manager in 2015. This photo was taken at the time he assumed the office. FILE PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley The McDowell County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that County Manager Ashley Wooten submitted his resignation on Monday.kAm(@@E6? ;@:?65 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ :? a__b 2?5 3642>6 E96 4@F?EJ >2?286C :? a_`d[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ]k^AmkAmQ%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 2AAC64:2E6 |C] (@@E6?VD D6CG:46 E@ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ @G6C E96 =2DE ab J62CD[Q D2:5 %@?J qC@H?[ 492:C>2? @7 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD] Qw:D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E9:D 4@F?EJ 2?5 :ED C6D:56?ED 92D 366? 6G:56?E E9C@F89@FE 9:D 42C66C] ~? 3692=7 @7 E96 3@2C5[ H6 H:D9 9:> H6== @? 9:D ?6IE 492AE6C]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmqC@H? 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Here's why Old Fort says streetscape project on Catawba Avenue still on schedule Morganton, Lenoir residents accuse Winston-Salem's Quality Oil of selling contaminated gas Marion author to publish poetry chapbook focused on Hurricane Helene, renewal Maymead lawsuit: Consultant used alias to rally opposition to NC asphalt plant kAmQx 2> E92?<7F= E@ 92G6 H@C<65 2=@?8D:56 D@ >2?J 565:42E65 AF3=:4 D6CG2?ED E9C@F89@FE >J 42C66C H:E9 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[Q D2:5 (@@E6? :? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Along with two handguns, deputies seized pills and methamphetamine from the mobile home, according to court documents. McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase The incident ended on Sugar Hill Road in Marion, where a single-vehicle accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Officers received a report the Chevrolet Tahoe had become stuck on the railroad tracks near South College Street. 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