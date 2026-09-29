Top Story Spotlight McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase Mike Conley Sep 29, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle which resulted in a short chase.kAm%96 :?4:56?E 6?565 @? $F82C w:== #@25 :? |2C:@?[ H96C6 2 D:?8=6\G69:4=6 244:56?E @44FCC65 2E 2C@F?5 c A]>] %96 244:56?E 92AA6?65 24C@DD 7C@> E96 |6DD:?@ r2?46C r2C6 r6?E6C[ 2?5 :E :?G@=G65 E96 DFDA64E H9@ H2D 36:?8 AFCDF65] %96 DFDA64E DFDE2:?65 :?;FC:6D 2?5 :D 4FCC6?E=J 36:?8 EC62E65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46]k^AmkAmx?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E9:D :?4:56?E DF49 2D E96 ?2>6 @7 E96 DFDA64E[ 2D H6== 2D E96 DFDA64E’D 286[ 86?56C 2?5 255C6DD[ H2D ?@E C6=62D65 3J E96 D96C:77VD @77:46] %96 4:C4F>DE2?46D 369:?5 E9:D :?4:56?E 2?5 H92E =65 E@ E96 492D6 H2D ?@E 2G2:=23=6]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers 5 cabins open in Old Fort as first phase of Grier Village retreat development Environmental association says federal rule change threatens Lake James watershed Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury End of an era: NC DMV eliminates stickers, routine paper registration on Oct. 1. Here's why Old Fort says streetscape project on Catawba Avenue still on schedule Morganton, Lenoir residents accuse Winston-Salem's Quality Oil of selling contaminated gas Marion author to publish poetry chapbook focused on Hurricane Helene, renewal Maymead lawsuit: Consultant used alias to rally opposition to NC asphalt plant kAm“%9:D :?4:56?E :D 4FCC6?E=J F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?[” C625D E96 ?6HD C6=62D6] “p55:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? >2J 36 C6=62D65 2E 2 =2E6C 52E6]”k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. Search warrant says Old Fort woman told deputies she shot man found dead on front porch Along with two handguns, deputies seized pills and methamphetamine from the mobile home, according to court documents. Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Officers received a report the Chevrolet Tahoe had become stuck on the railroad tracks near South College Street. Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury The victim had sustained multiple fractures to his nose. Watch Now: Related Video Supreme Court Lets Trump Resume Third-Country Deportations Are Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded Ads Unlawful? Are Trump’s Taxpayer-Funded Ads Unlawful? Trump is starring in new TV ads. US taxpayers are paying for them Trump is starring in new TV ads. US taxpayers are paying for them Hear why Pat Foor bought an abandoned marijuana grow in Holdenville Hear why Pat Foor bought an abandoned marijuana grow in Holdenville Recommended for you