Top Story Breaking Missing Greensboro person last seen in McDowell County. Deputies searching forest s_johnson Nov 11, 2026 Nov 11, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elise Grabda's pickup truck was found at the entrance of Tom's Creek Falls in Marion on Wednesday. McDowell County Sheriff's Office kAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ 56AFE:6D 2C6 D62C49:?8 2C@F?5 %@>’D rC66< u2==D 7@C 2 >:DD:?8 A6CD@? 7C@> vC66?D3@C@ 27E6C 2 A:4<FA ECF4< H2D 7@F?5 ?62C 2 9:<:?8 2C62 :? E96 !:D829 }2E:@?2= u@C6DE]k^AmkAmt=:D6 t=36 vC2352[ ag[ H2D C6A@CE65 >:DD:?8 :? vC66?D3@C@]k^Am Elise Grabda McDowell County Sheriff's Office Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmvC2352 H2D =2DE D66? :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ @? |@?52J 5C:G:?8 2 H9:E6 %@J@E2 %24@>2 H:E9 E96 =:46?D6 A=2E6 g!yrdd[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 @? (65?6D52J]k^AmkAmvC2352 >2J 36 2C>65 2?5 D9@F=5 ?@E 36 2AAC@24965[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAmvC2352’D A:4<FA ECF4< H2D 7@F?5 ?62C E96 6?EC2?46 @7 %@>’D rC66< u2==D :? |2C:@?[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Missing Black Mountain man found dead in Pisgah National Forest on Tuesday Marion man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend's father at Old Fort Dollar General Givens’ Clinchfield Mill project in Marion receives $1.25 million grant for affordable housing Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 East Marion, Blue Ridge or Marion Global? Residents can vote on new school name Missing Greensboro person last seen in McDowell County. Deputies searching forest With 5th District race undecided, Foxx requests observers to monitor vote count Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers' Week 9 loss to Broncos Could a data center bring more revenue to McDowell County? This local leader says yes McDowell Commissioners hold special meeting Friday morning Foxx's reelection fate may come down to nearly 3,000 provisional ballots McDowell commission chairman: We have not spoken with a data center company Republicans win all the local races in McDowell County in 2026 elections McDowell County Veterans Day service set for Wednesday Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating kAmt>6C86?4J A6CD@??6= H6C6 D62C49:?8 E96 %@>’D rC66< u2==D 2C62 @? (65?6D52J 27E6C?@@? 7@C vC2352[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAmvC2352 :D D:I 766E E2== H:E9 3C@H? 92:C 2?5 3=F6 6J6D[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAmp?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE vC2352’D H96C623@FED D9@F=5 42== |4s@H6== r@F?EJ r@>>F?:42E:@?D 2E gag\eda\c___]k^Am Sarah Johnson is the courts and breaking news reporter for the McDowell News. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. s_johnson Author email Follow s_johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Missing Black Mountain man found dead in Pisgah National Forest on Tuesday His body was found just before noon on Tuesday about a quarter of a mile down the trail from the Pine Gap Trailhead, in the Pisgah National Forest. Marion man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend's father at Old Fort Dollar General The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Feb. 9, 2025. The man also pleaded guilty to sex crimes involved a child. Givens’ Clinchfield Mill project in Marion receives $1.25 million grant for affordable housing When completed, the old Clinchfield mill building will have 141 apartments. That usually equates to 180 people, depending on how many couples … Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 The Mebane Buc-ee's store will feature 120 gas pumps, as well as 200 full- and 100 part-time employees. It represents a $60 million to $70 mil… East Marion, Blue Ridge or Marion Global? Residents can vote on new school name McDowell County residents are voting to decide which should be the name for the new school to replace both Marion Elementary and Eastfield Glo… Watch Now: Related Video Stephen Miller’s promotion ignites GOP battle over immigration House Republicans quash effort to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth House Republicans quash effort to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth US midterms 2026 latest: Can Pete Hegseth survive impeachment? US midterms 2026 latest: Can Pete Hegseth survive impeachment? Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary Recommended for you