Givens Affordable Communities has received a $1.25 million grant for the renovation of the old Clinchfield Mill building in Marion into new rental units.
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The Mebane Buc-ee's store will feature 120 gas pumps, as well as 200 full- and 100 part-time employees. It represents a $60 million to $70 mil…
“This fundraiser is a chance for the community to rally around a local pillar that has meant so much to so many people."
"Following that transition, we identified a technology issue that impacted the arrival time of deposits into each financial institution’s acco…
The four-state settlement resolves allegations that Food Lion parent company Ahold Delhaize violated the False Claims Act.
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