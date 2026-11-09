The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. in downtown Marion. Commission Vice Chairman Lynn Greene called the meeting to order. Commission Chairman Tony Brown and Commissioner Trisha Garner could not attend.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Recent statements by Commission Chairman Tony Brown about data centers resulted in a protest outside the County Administrative Offices on Friday morning. County officials stated Friday’s special meeting would not involve any discussion about data centers. Protesters held signs criticizing county officials for not being more transparent about any data centers before Election Day.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Recent statements by Commission Chairman Tony Brown about data centers resulted in a protest outside the County Administrative Offices on Friday morning. County officials stated Friday’s special meeting would not involve any discussion about data centers. Protesters held signs criticizing county officials for not being more transparent about any data centers before Election Day.
The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. in downtown Marion. Commission Vice Chairman Lynn Greene called the meeting to order. Commission Chairman Tony Brown and Commissioner Trisha Garner could not attend.
Recent statements by Commission Chairman Tony Brown about data centers resulted in a protest outside the County Administrative Offices on Friday morning. County officials stated Friday’s special meeting would not involve any discussion about data centers. Protesters held signs criticizing county officials for not being more transparent about any data centers before Election Day.
Recent statements by Commission Chairman Tony Brown about data centers resulted in a protest outside the County Administrative Offices on Friday morning. County officials stated Friday’s special meeting would not involve any discussion about data centers. Protesters held signs criticizing county officials for not being more transparent about any data centers before Election Day.