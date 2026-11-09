Top Story Spotlight McDowell County commissioners hear about schedule of values Mike Conley Nov 9, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 The commissioners held their regular meeting on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the County Administrative Offices, located at 69 N. Main St. in Marion. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard about the Schedule of Values that will be used during the 2027 real property revaluation.kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 96=5 E96:C C68F=2C >66E:?8 @? |@?52J 2E ``ib_ 2]>] 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 ~77:46D =@42E65 2E eh }] |2:? $E] :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAmr@>>:DD:@? ':46 r92:C>2? {J?? vC66?6 42==65 E96 >66E:?8 E@ @C56C H:E9 r@>>:DD:@?6CD s2G:5 (2=<6C 2?5 %C:D92 v2C?6C AC6D6?E] r@>>:DD:@? r92:C>2? %@?J qC@H? 2?5 r@>>:DD:@?6C !2EC:4< t==:D H6C6 ?@E 23=6 E@ 2EE6?5]k^Am kAm%2I pDD6DD@C %2>>J (J=:6 AC6D6?E65 E96 $4965F=6 @7 '2=F6D 5FC:?8 E96 >66E:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Republicans win all the local races in McDowell County in 2026 elections Could a data center bring more revenue to McDowell County? This local leader says yes Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 East Marion, Blue Ridge or Marion Global? Residents can vote on new school name Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers' Week 9 loss to Broncos Update: Republicans win all local races in McDowell County; Greene, Johnson, Daniel reelected International champion to face hometown wrestler in Marion professional wrestling event Foxx's reelection fate may come down to nearly 3,000 provisional ballots McDowell Commissioners hold special meeting Friday morning McDowell commission chairman: We have not spoken with a data center company Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating Dia de los Muertos returns Saturday to downtown Marion Old Fort's November First Friday brings live music, art and town's first drum circle Mission Ministries Alliance invites McDowell community to take part in ‘Sharing the Abundance’ kAmx? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 2 $4965F=6 @7 '2=F6D :D 2? @77:4:2= D6E @7 32D6 C2E6D[ C2?86D 2?5 25;FDE>6?E 724E@CD FD65 3J 4@F?EJ 2AAC2:D6CD E@ 56E6C>:?6 E96 >2C<6E G2=F6 @7 2== C62= 2?5 A6CD@?2= AC@A6CEJ :? E96 4@F?EJ 2E E96 E:>6 @7 2 86?6C2= C62AAC2:D2=] %96 5@4F>6?E :?4=F56D D6A2C2E6 D4965F=6D 7@C >2C<6E G2=F6 2DD6DD>6?ED 2?5 E96 AC6D6?E J62C’D G2=F6 2DD6DD>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 $4965F=6 @7 '2=F6D :D 2G2:=23=6 7@C AF3=:4 C6G:6H 2E E96 4@F?EJ’D %2I pDD6DD:?8 s6A2CE>6?E =@42E65 H:E9:? E96 r@F?EJ $6CG:46D qF:=5:?8 @? t2DE r@FCE $EC66E]k^Am kAm~? %F6D52J[ (J=:6’D @77:46 H:== 25G6CE:D6 :? %96 |4s@H6== }6HD[ ?@E:?8 E96 $~' AC6D6?E2E:@? H2D >256 E@ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 2?5 E92E 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 H:== 92AA6? ?6IE[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6G:@FD DE@CJ 3J %96 |4s@H6== }6HD]k^Am kAm%96 AF3=:4 962C:?8 H:== E2<6 A=246 @? |@?52J[ }@G] ab[ 2E d A]>] 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 ~77:46D 2E eh }] |2:? $E]k^AmkAm}@ 24E:@? 3J E96 3@2C5 H2D ?66565 5FC:?8 |@?52J’D >66E:?8] %96 3@2C5 ;FDE ?66565 E@ 36 ?@E:7:65 3J E96 E2I 2DD6DD@C]k^Am kAmp7E6C E92E[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 96=5 2?@E96C 4=@D65 D6DD:@? 23@FE A6CD@??6= >2EE6CD]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story McDowell Commissioners hear about schedule of values Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch Recommended for you