Alert Top Story McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Mike Conley May 7, 2026 May 7, 2026 Updated May 7, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Thursday, McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan announced he would retire from office as of Saturday, Aug. 1.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmqF492?2?[ H9@ AC6G:@FD=J 2??@F?465 96 H@F=5 ?@E D66< C66=64E:@?[ 92D 7:?2=:K65 9:D C6E:C6>6?E 52E6[ 4@?4=F5:?8 >@C6 E92? b_ J62CD @7 565:42E65 D6CG:46 :? AF3=:4 D276EJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^Am Buchanan PHOTO SUBMITTED kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“p7E6C @G6C E9C66 564256D :? =2H 6?7@C46>6?E[ x 92G6 >256 E96 564:D:@? E@ C6E:C6 2?5 6?;@J >@C6 E:>6 H:E9 >J 72>:=J[ E96 @FE5@@CD 2?5 9@A67F==J 2 =:EE=6 =6DD DEC6DD[” qF492?2? D2:5] “%9:D 92D ?@E 366? 2? 62DJ 564:D:@?[ 3FE x 36=:6G6 :E :D E96 C:89E E:>6 — 7@C >6[ 7@C >J 72>:=J 2?5 7@C E96 A6@A=6 @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]”k^Am People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for missing dump truck New home for the Young family revealed in Spruce Pine; home was destroyed in Helene Marion man charged with burglary and kidnapping after woman held against her will in home Rotary Club of Marion honors three Students of the Week from McDowell schools This WNC family lost their home in Hurricane Helene. 19 months later, they're getting a new one. McDowell Express expanding on-demand app-based transit to Old Fort Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day 1 person killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 eastbound near Old Fort Tow truck driver, rescuers unite to save NC donkey that was belly deep in mud Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmqF492?2? 92D D6CG65 2D D96C:77 7@C >@C6 E92? 6:89E J62CD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“x H@F=5 ?@E 36 DE6AA:?8 2H2J :7 x H6C6 ?@E 4@?7:56?E :? E96 =6256CD9:A E62> :? A=246[” qF492?2? D2:5] “x 92G6 7F== 4@?7:56?46 :? $96C:77\t=64E }2E92? |246 2?5 <?@H E96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ D6CG6 E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ H:E9 AC@76DD:@?2=:D> 2?5 :?E68C:EJ]”k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmk2 E:E=6lQ|246 H:?D D96C:77UCDBF@jD @77:46 :? #6AF3=:42? AC:>2CJj F?@AA@D65 :? 86?6C2= 6=64E:@?Q 9C67lQ9EEADi^^>45@H6==?6HD]4@>^E?4>D^2DD6E^65:E@C:2=^35h6bagh\6ghf\cdha\ha`c\a7d6d`e7e_`a^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm|246 H@? 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AF3=:4 D276EJ] %96:C DFAA@CE 92D >62?E 6G6CJE9:?8 E@ >6[ 2?5 x 2> =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ DA6?5:?8 >@C6 E:>6 H:E9 E96> :? E9:D ?6IE 492AE6C] |@DE :>A@CE2?E=J[ x E92?< >J {@C5 2?5 $2G:@C y6DFD r9C:DE 7@C AC@E64E:?8 >6 2?5 >J 72>:=J[ 2==@H:?8 >6 E@ D6CG6 :? E9:D 42A24:EJ 7@C E96D6 J62CD 2?5 2==@H:?8 >6 E@ 4@>6 9@>6 D276] %92?< J@F[ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ 7@C E9:D @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D6CG6]”k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims Edwards has denied the claims and has suggested they are "designed to impact" his 2026 reelection campaign. McDowell Express expanding on-demand app-based transit to Old Fort “Expanding McDowell Express into Old Fort is an exciting step forward in improving mobility across our county,” said Transit Director Jason Ho… McDowell County Board of Commissioners to meet Monday The board will hear a report about the state of McDowell Technical Community College and an update about the Chamber of Commerce. 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