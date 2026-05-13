Alert Top Story Marion moving to Stage 2 water shortage advisory, starting mandatory water restrictions Mike Conley May 13, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to continued extreme drought conditions, the city of Marion will implement a Stage 2 water shortage alert effective Friday at 8 a.m.kAm%96 $E286 a 2=6CE 7@==@HD E96 $E286 ` H2E6C D9@CE286 25G:D@CJ :DDF65 @? pAC:= ac 27E6C |4s@H6== r@F?EJ H2D 4=2DD:7:65 :? 2? 6IEC6>6 5C@F89E] pE E92E E:>6[ E96 4:EJ C6BF6DE65 2== H2E6C 4FDE@>6CD G@=F?E2C:=J C65F46 H2E6C FD6 3J 2E =62DE dT[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 4:EJ]k^AmkAmsF6 E@ E96 4@?E:?F65 6IEC6>6 5C@F89E 4@?5:E:@?D[ E96 r2E2H32\(2E6C66 sC@F89E |2?286>6?E p5G:D@CJ vC@FA “92D ?@H C6BF:C65 E92E @FC 2C62 6D42=2E6 :ED H2E6C 4@?D6CG2E:@? 677@CED E@ :?4=F56 >2?52E@CJ H2E6C FD6 C6DEC:4E:@?D[” E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am kAm}@H[ E96 4:EJ H:== :>A=6>6?E >2?52E@CJ C6DEC:4E:@?D DE2CE:?8 g 2]>] @? uC:52J[ |2J `d[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County McDowell County state transportation employees win backhoe, motorgrader competitions State museum in Old Fort getting new standard hours. Here's when it'll be open. NFL analyst says Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young 'needs to prove' he's worth an extension McDowell High gets new boys basketball coach Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) $317,000 missing? Former North Carolina town manager indicted for misuse of credit card Fourth Friday series of concerts starting up every month in downtown Marion kAmx? 255:E:@? 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D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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