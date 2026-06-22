Featured Top Story Spotlight Marion City Council adopts budget. No tax increase, but some water and sewer fees going up Mike Conley Jun 22, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Marion City Council voted unanimously to adopt the $20.8 million budget that does not call for an increase in the property tax rate. The budget calls for increases in water and sewer rates.kAm%96 24E:@? E@@< A=246 5FC:?8 E96 C68F=2C >66E:?8 @7 E96 r:EJ r@F?4:= 96=5 @? yF?6 `e 2E E96 |2C:@? r@>>F?:EJ qF:=5:?8]k^AmkAmp== E96 4@F?4:= >6>36CD AC6D6?E G@E65 E@ 25@AE E96 3F586E[ 3FE r@F?4:= |6>36CD p?? w2C<6J 2?5 q:==J |2CE:? H6C6 F?23=6 E@ 2EE6?5 E96 >66E:?8]k^AmkAm{2DE >@?E9[ r:EJ |2?286C (@@5J pJ6CD AC6D6?E65 E96 A=2? 7@C ?6IE 7:D42= J62C] &?56C E96 a_ae\a_af 3F586E[ H9:49 368:?D yF=J `[ E96 AC@A6CEJ E2I C2E6 H:== C6>2:? 2E dh]d 46?ED A6C S`__ @7 AC@A6CEJ G2=F6] %96C6 2C6 ?@ >2;@C :?4C62D6D :? DE2E6 C6G6?F6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ :?7@C>2E:@? 7C@> E96 4:EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door McDowell Commissioners OK higher fire tax rates for four departments Old Fort officials day Fourth of July parade will take place on new route The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Corpening YMCA director leaves Marion to assume new role NC state employees’ health plan faces big changes. Here’s what’s coming in July Boil water notice issued for Nebo water customers 'I shot that guy': Hickory man gets $2.5M bond; charged with murder of business partner, who was on area school board Mission Ministries Alliance receives award from state health department Marion Juneteenth celebration is this week. Here's the 4-day schedule These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Finance Director Crystal Young gave a presentation about the city budget for 2026-2027. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm%96 3F586E 42==D 7@C 2 Sa A6C >@?E9 :?4C62D6 :? E96 >@?E9=J C6D:56?E:2= 82C3286 766 2?5 2 dT :?4C62D6 :? E96 4@>>6C4:2= C2E6D] %96 A=2? 7@C a_ae\a_af :?4=F56D 2 dT :?4C62D6 :? E96 H2E6C C2E6D 2?5 2 dT :?4C62D6 :? 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CF??:?8 E96:C 56A2CE>6?ED 2?5 D2G6 E:>6 @? 4C62E:?8 A@=:4:6D]k^=:mk^F=m The Marion City Council held the regular meeting on June 16 at the Marion Community Building. Council Members Ann Harkey and Billy Martin were unable to attend. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kF=mk=:mw62C5 2 AC6D6?E2E:@? 23@FE E96 qF4< rC66< H2E6C :?E2<6 C6D:=:6?46 AC@;64E] qF4< rC66< :D @?6 @7 E96 E9C66 D@FC46D @7 5C:?<:?8 H2E6C 7@C E96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@?’D H2E6C DJDE6>] %96 :?E2<6[ H96C6 E96 H2E6C 7C@> qF4< rC66< :D 56C:G65[ ?665D FA8C256D 2?5 :>AC@G6>6?ED] %96D6 :?4=F56 C63F:=5:?8 @C C6:?7@C4:?8 E96 :?E2<6[ C6A=24:?8 <6J H2E6C AF>AD W@?6 @7 H9:49 92D @A6C2E65 4@?E:?F@FD=J D:?46 `hgcX 2?5 86EE:?8 2 324<FA 86?6C2E@C] p?@E96C <6J A2CE :D C6A=24:?8 E96 4@G6CD @? E96 4=62C H6==D] %96 ?665 7@C E9:D H2D 5C2>2E:42==J 56>@?DEC2E65 5FC:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 H96? 4:EJ @77:4:2=D H6C6 H@CC:65 23@FE ?@E 36:?8 23=6 E@ AC@G:56 32D:4 H2E6C D6CG:46] %96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@? 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D@>6 C2:?[ :E H:== E2<6 E:>6 E@ 4@>6 @FE 7C@> F?56C E96 5C@F89E 56D:8?2E:@?[ pJ6CD D2:5]k^=:mk=:mw62C5 2 C6A@CE 7C@> pJ6CD E92E E96 }]r] r2C@=:?2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? :D A2G:?8 @? $F82C w:== #@25[ C@F89=J E96 2C62 ?62C (2=>2CE 2?5 $966EK E@ $EC@F5 $EC66E] |@E@C:DED D9@F=5 6IA64E EC277:4 56=2JD[ :?E6C>:EE6?E =2?6 4=@DFC6D 2?5 E96 AC6D6?46 @7 4@?DECF4E:@? 6BF:A>6?E 2?5 H@C<6CD :? E96 2C62]k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Marion City Council holds budget public hearing Watch Now: Related Video Starmer Steps Down After Emotional Downing Street Farewell UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know UK Prime Minister steps down: what to know US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far US-Iran talks in Switzerland: What we know so far Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process. Egypt: Turkish foreign minister warns US-Iran talks may face setbacks, says Israel could sabotage process. Recommended for you