Top Story Spotlight Old Fort officially moves municipal elections to even-numbered years Mike Conley Oct 20, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 The Old Fort Board of Aldermen held the regular October meeting on Monday at the Town Hall. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS During Monday’s meeting, Ann George with the town’s Beautification Committee, gave a report about her group’s efforts to make Old Fort more beautiful. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley On Monday, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen officially adopted an ordinance to amend the town’s charter so that the town elections will happen in even-numbered years.kAm%96 24E:@? 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Owners provide update on plans McDowell County commissioners hear update about design, timeline for new school for Marion Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating Shiflet Field Fly-In & Drive-In returns to Marion Saturday with aircraft, classic cars, family fun McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Carson Gowan has dedicated his life to community Halloween festivities to fill downtown Marion with food, dancing and spooky fun starting Friday Swannanoa man faces sexual assault charges in McDowell County McDowell County commissioners hear update on data center rules McDowell candidates weigh in on affordability, mental health and Helene recovery UPDATE: Fly-In event at Marion's Shiflet Field rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 24 3 hospitalized when horses panic and jump at popular NC tourist attraction JD Vance to rally Republicans in western North Carolina on Monday 6 events with free admission happening in and around Hickory this weekend Liberty Coin & Bullion brings rare coins, currency and collectibles to Marion kAm%9:D >62?D ?@ 6=64E:@?D H:== 36 96=5 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ :? a_af]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 |@?52J’D >66E:?8[ p?? v6@C86 H:E9 E96 E@H?’D q62FE:7:42E:@? r@>>:EE66 82G6 2 C6A@CE 23@FE 96C 8C@FA’D 677@CED E@ >2<6 ~=5 u@CE >@C6 362FE:7F=]k^AmkAm$96 D2:5 ~=5 u@CE 92D 2 ?6H =:89E65 D:8? 2E E96 E@H?’D 6?EC2?46 ?62C x?E6CDE2E6 c_] !@ED H:E9 7=@H6CD 92G6 366? 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