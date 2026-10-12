Top Story Special Section ELECTIONS 2026 | McDowell Board of Education Candidate for P.G. seat on McDowell Board of Education answers questions Mike Conley Oct 12, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nov. 3 general elections will decide several McDowell County offices. The early voting period will begin Thursday, Oct. 15, and end Saturday, Oct. 31.kAm%9:D J62C[ EH@ 42?5:52E6D 2C6 D66<:?8 6=64E:@? E@ E96 !=62D2?E v2C56?D D62E @? E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@?] ~?6 @7 E96> :D #6AF3=:42? :?4F>36?E t55:6 $9F7@C5] p=D@[ sC] y@9? ~H6?D 92D 366? 2AAC@G65 3J E96 q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D 2D 2 HC:E6\:? 42?5:52E6]k^AmkAm%96 |4s@H6== }6HD 2D<65 6249 42?5:52E6 E@ 2?DH6C BF6DE:@?D 23@FE E96>D6=G6D 2?5 H9J E96J 2C6 D66<:?8 E9:D D62E @? 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Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Old Fort’s Catawba Avenue open again for traffic; Repaving part of streetscape project Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions McDowell Emergency Services opening shelter at noon, continues to monitor weather Nebo man charged with possession of stolen 1976 Yamaha motorcycle Manny Diaz preaches consistency to Duke ahead of Georgia Tech game kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmkDEC@?8m}2>6ik^DEC@?8m t55:6 $9F7@C5k^Am Shuford kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmkDEC@?8m!2CEJ 277:=:2E:@?ik^DEC@?8m #6AF3=:42?k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmkDEC@?8mp55C6DDik^DEC@?8m `b` w6>=@4< w:==D tDE2E6D sC:G6[ |2C:@?]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmkDEC@?8mp86ik^DEC@?8m f_k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmkDEC@?8m~44FA2E:@?ik^DEC@?8m #6E:C65 a__d |4s@H6== %649 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmkDEC@?8mt5F42E:@?ik^DEC@?8m q$qp (6DE6C? r2C@=:?2 &?:G6CD:EJk^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmkDEC@?8m(9J 2C6 J@F CF??:?8 7@C E96 q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@?nk^DEC@?8mk^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm#F??:?8 7@C C66=64E:@? 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A=246 2?5 4@?E:?F6D E@ 36 6?92?465 E@ >2<6 @FC D49@@=D D276C] $49@@= C6D@FC46 @77:46CD[ =@42= =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 2?5 :?4C62D65 25>:?:DEC2E:G6[ 724F=EJ 2?5 DE277 AC6D6?46 :? DEF56?E EC277:4 2?5 82E96C:?8 2C62D 2C6 2== :>A@CE2?E] x H2?E 2== DEF56?ED E@ 766= G2=F65 2?5 D276]k^Am More coverage inside More inside:Greene, Gavenus discuss priorities in 85th District House race, Page A6Johnson, Morgan discuss goals in race for seat for NC House District 113, Page A6Candidates for Congress focus on Helene recovery, economy, Page A8 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 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