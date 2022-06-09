Flavors on Main General Store honored as Small Business of the Year

A couple who started with a little olive oil and seasonings shop and then expanded it to create downtown Marion’s general store drawing customers from all over were honored with the Small Business of the Year Award for 2022.

During the 38th annual membership meeting of the Marion Business Association, outgoing President Emily Causey announced Thursday morning the prestigious award would go to Flavors on Main General Store. Owners Doug and Debbie Watson accepted the honor during the MBA meeting at the Marion Depot.

Some of the previous honorees include Smokey Ques Barbeque and Fat Boys Burritos & More, Mica Town Brewing, Refinery 13, West Court Food Center, Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts, The McDowell News, Marion Pharmacy, Phillips Financial Group, Blue Ridge Chiropractic and Spencer’s Hardware.

In April 2018, Doug and Debbie Watson opened Flavors on Main in a small 500-square-foot space at 19 N. Main St. This intimate store had shelves lined with numerous spices and seasonings, loose leaf teas, imported Italian pasta, sauces, olives, local honey and much more. Their merchandise included 24 different flavored oils and balsamics along with three single varietals of extra virgin olive oils. With their small but quality store, the Watsons wanted to bring their passion for good food and international flavors to Marion’s Main Street.

Since that grand opening, Flavors on Main proved to be a big hit among customers, both locally and outside of McDowell County. Billboards for the business started appearing along Interstate 40 in Buncombe and Burke counties. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Watsons realized their business needed more space. They found it at 49 S. Main St.

This two-level location has 2,600 square feet on the main floor and 3,300 square feet in the second floor, with around 6,000 square feet total. It allowed the Watsons to have social distancing and expand their products as well. They added more oils and balsamics to their lineup and started selling Lodge cookware.

The new building meant that Flavors on Main could become a general store, kind of like the Mast General Store.

“The long-term goal was to eventually turn Flavors on Main into a general store as they felt downtown Marion really needed one,” said Causey. “Doug and Debbie took a leap of faith and accelerated those plans. The found an open space at 49 S. Main St. and opened the general store on July 1, 2020. They added several new products during the first year, like the Big Green Egg and kitchen ware, and quickly filled the main level.”

In March 2021, they expanded again by opening an Orvis fly shop and outfitter center on the second floor. This area features a full-service fly shop, clothing, shoes, backpacks, hammocks and much more.

With their new location, the Watsons added old-fashioned barrel candy, beef jerky and Moon Pies to their merchandise. There have cheeses from English Farmstead in North Cove and Ashe County along with Bruce Brown’s pimento cheese. Doug and Debbie also sell French-made pots and pans. They are dealers in the Big Green Egg ceramic cooking system and added a tea bar in the back section.

Upstairs, there is the fly shop and you find have outdoor clothing and footwear from brands like Mountain Khaki, Kuhl, Orvis, Fishpond and more.

In her presentation, Causey said the MBA is very happy to award Flavors on Main General Store the 2022 Small Business of the Year award.

“Why did they choose Marion?” said Causey. “Doug and Debbie grew up here, love Marion, and decided to make it their forever home. They are committed to helping Marion grow, thrive, and be the best it can be.”

Doug and Debbie Watson participated in the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program to prepare for their business venture.

Upon receiving the award, Doug Watson said, “We’ve had unbelievable support from the town. Marion is getting better every day.”