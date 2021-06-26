Operation Backpack accepting donations for McDowell students. Distribution set for July.

Students have faced plenty of challenges of late. Getting the supplies they need to succeed should not be among them.

Operation Backpack is back at it again for its 23rd year of accepting and distributing school supplies and donations to help students be the best they can be.

The goal of Operation Backpack is to provide all K-12 children in need in McDowell County Public Schools with a new backpack and school supplies. Although the majority of the supplies are usually distributed during the few weeks prior to school starting, they will supply students year-round as needed.

During the school year, students can let their teacher know when they need supplies. Operation Backpack will provide the assistance as long as supplies are available. This year they have a goal to include a toothbrush and toothpaste for each student served.

“We continue to be amazed at the generosity of donors and are so thankful for our caring community who make Operation Backpack possible,” said Melanie J. Dunham of McDowell County Schools.

This year, school supplies are first available for pickup at 176 Lukin St., Marion in the gym on July 12-July 28; Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. A picture ID is required.