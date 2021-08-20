McDowell Schools prepare for 2021-22 opening

McDowell County Schools on the traditional calendar open on Monday, facing ongoing challenges in the midst of a pandemic.
Here is what you need to know:
WHAT’S NEW
Mask policy
Current mask policy for McDowell County Schools will be that staff, students and visitors will be required to wear mask inside all public school buildings. The McDowell County Board of Education will regularly revisit the mask decision and base future decisions on local COVID-19 numbers.
Who’s in charge?
As for leadership, there have been a couple of administrative changes due to retirements and one person transitioning to DPI.
• Brian Oliver is now Assistant Superintendent for Operations after serving as the Executive Director of Administration since September 2013
• Crystal Hamby is now the Executive Director of Elementary & Federal Programs having previously been the director
• Edwin Spivey is now the Executive Director of Secondary Programs after serving as the principal of McDowell High School
• Ashley McCartha is now the Director of Student Services after serving at the principal of Marion Elementary
Listed below is the principal for each McDowell County School:
• Eastfield Global Magnet School: Michelle Baker
• Marion Elementary: Angela Wilkerson
• Nebo Elementary: Jennifer Croymans
• North Cove Elementary: Steven Roark
• Old Fort Elementary: Jill Ward
• Pleasant Gardens Elementary: Melissa Elliot
• West Marion Elementary: Amy Dowdle
• Glenwood Elementary: Deana Ray
• East McDowell Middle School: Desarae Kirkpatrick
• West McDowell Middle Schoool: Nakia Carson
• Foothills Community School: Melanie Shaver
• McDowell Academy for Innovation: Tracey Widmann
• McDowell High: Melora Bennett
• McDowell Early College: Lisa Robinson
• McDowell Virtual Academy: Rodney Slagle
McDowell Virtual Academy
Students will have a new way to learn this year with the opening of the Virtual Academy. The Virtual Academy was a discussion before COVID-19, but with the pandemic in 2020 being the final catalyst to bring this idea to life. Thus creating the McDowell Virtual Academy it is today, a virtual experience that also offers a more personal face-to-face experience by way of small group instructional opportunities. Currently there are 151 students enrolled in McDowell Virtual Academy, ranging from Kindergarten to 12th grade.
Message From Superintendent Mark Garrett:
"We are excited about the 2021-2022 school year and cannot wait to see our traditional calendar schools fill up with students on Monday morning. Of course, Eastfield Global Magnet is back on the balanced calendar and kicked off the school year in early July. They completed their sixth week of school on Friday. The McDowell Academy for Innovation and McDowell Early College have also started and just completed their third week with students."
"We are grateful to be operating on a more normal schedule this year. While we are still dealing with COVID-19 and know that the virus is not going away any time soon, there is no student capacity limit, no shortened academic day, and no temperature checks or screenings like we had to put in place last year. I do want our students, parents, and the community to know that COVID-19 protocols remain in place to help ensure the safest possible environment."
"Due to the recent surge of cases and current status of the county, we are moving from optional to required face coverings for all students, staff, and visitors in our buildings. Just like discouraging close contact and limiting visitors to our campuses, requiring face coverings is not something we want to do but rather it gives us the best chance to continue face to face instruction by greatly reducing isolations and quarantines. This decision will be reviewed frequently to determine when we might be able to move to face coverings being optional, because we all want to see mask free smiles in our buildings as soon as possible."