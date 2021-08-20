McDowell Schools prepare for 2021-22 opening

Message From Superintendent Mark Garrett:

"We are excited about the 2021-2022 school year and cannot wait to see our traditional calendar schools fill up with students on Monday morning. Of course, Eastfield Global Magnet is back on the balanced calendar and kicked off the school year in early July. They completed their sixth week of school on Friday. The McDowell Academy for Innovation and McDowell Early College have also started and just completed their third week with students."

"We are grateful to be operating on a more normal schedule this year. While we are still dealing with COVID-19 and know that the virus is not going away any time soon, there is no student capacity limit, no shortened academic day, and no temperature checks or screenings like we had to put in place last year. I do want our students, parents, and the community to know that COVID-19 protocols remain in place to help ensure the safest possible environment."

"Due to the recent surge of cases and current status of the county, we are moving from optional to required face coverings for all students, staff, and visitors in our buildings. Just like discouraging close contact and limiting visitors to our campuses, requiring face coverings is not something we want to do but rather it gives us the best chance to continue face to face instruction by greatly reducing isolations and quarantines. This decision will be reviewed frequently to determine when we might be able to move to face coverings being optional, because we all want to see mask free smiles in our buildings as soon as possible."