Early voting for Marion, Old Fort elections starts Thursday

Starting Thursday, voters in Marion and Old Fort can select who they want as their mayors, council members and aldermen.

The early one-stop voting for the Marion and Old Fort elections will start Thursday at the McDowell County Board of Elections office, located at 2458 N.C. 226 South. The early voting period will last through Saturday, Oct. 30. The schedule for the early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In Marion, voters will select a mayor and three City Council members. Mayor Steve Little is seeking re-election and faces opposition from challenger Ocie Mayfield. Council Members Woody Ayers and Ann Harkey are seeking re-election. Council Member Juanita Doggett chose not to run again. The challengers are Steve Bush, Chet A. Effler, Dawna Goode Ledbetter and Louis Parrow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Old Fort, voters will pick a mayor and three aldermen. Mayor Rick Hensley is seeking re-election and faces opposition from challenger Stephanie Swepson Twitty. Aldermen Melvin Lytle and Wayne Stafford are seeking re-election and face opposition from challenger Lavita Logan.