Alert Top Story Marion couple charged after kids test positive for meth, marijuana Mike Conley Jun 1, 2026 Jun 1, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion couple has been charged after the children they were caring for tested positive for both methamphetamine and marijuana.kAmpFDE:? |4r=2:?[ ac[ 2?5 |2=:< |@?E2 |4r=2:?[ ae[ 2C6 492C865 H:E9 7@FC 4@F?ED 6249 @7 6IA@D:?8 2 49:=5 E@ 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46 2?5 @?6 4@F?E @7 >:D56>62?@C 49:=5 23FD6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46]k^Am Austin McClain PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm%96 42D6 H2D C676CC65 E@ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6A2CE>6?E @7 $@4:2= $6CG:46D]k^AmkAm%96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 3682? 27E6C 2 E@55=6C :? E96:C 42C6 H2D 7@F?5 H:E9 >2C<:?8D 4@?D:DE6?E H:E9 23FD6[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] %96 E@55=6C H2D C6>@G65 7C@> E96 9@>6 2=@?8 H:E9 E9C66 @E96C 49:=5C6? :? E96 4@FA=6’D 42C6] p== 7@FC 49:=5C6? E6DE65 A@D:E:G6 7@C >6E92>A96E2>:?6 2?5 >2C:;F2?2[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge Marion’s 18th annual Liver Mush Festival is coming up. Here's everything you need to know. Youth baseball coach gets lifetime ban for viral incident Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where NASCAR team member arrested for allegedly hitting 78-year-old man with golf cart McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. New details emerge about Kyle Busch’s health prior to his death, document shows McDowell America 250 holding final presentation, focus on John Carson Greg Biffle’s ex-wife sues driver’s estate, pilot’s estate for wrongful death in plane crash Sixth grade teacher named McDowell County Schools Teacher of the Year Greg Biffle narrowly misses NASCAR Hall of Fame. One inductee says he ‘deserves’ it Historic Carson House's Dinner on Buck Creek dedicates new visitor center McDowell County property tax rate expected to stay the same in next year's budget McDowell County Schools superintendent: Looking back on this school year Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence Malik McClain PHOTO SUBMITTED kAmq@E9 H6C6 :DDF65 2 Sb__[___ D64FC65 3@?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm%9:D :?G6DE:82E:@? :D @?8@:?8[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge The shooting happened in Newton on May 11. Greg Biffle’s ex-wife sues driver’s estate, pilot’s estate for wrongful death in plane crash The pilot of the plane that would crash and kill everyone on board, including NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family, failed to follow prope… Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence The charges stem from the break-in of a residence on Mack Noblitt Road in 2020 and the break-in of a storage unit in Marion in 2023. Sheriff, district attorney reflect on 1-year anniversary of Catawba County mass shooting “Getting that phone call, I'm not going to forget it,” District Attorney Scott Reilly said. Neese's sued over unpaid bill. Company officials remain mum on future of popular sausage-maker Unpaid bill is “an unjust enrichment” for Neese's officials, who have benefited at the Packaging Corporation of America’s expense, the lawsuit said. Watch Now: Related Video Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan Recommended for you