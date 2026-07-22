Featured Top Story Spotlight Byrd’s Auto Sales in Marion to close after 40 years. "The time has come for us to slow down" Mike Conley Jul 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 Updated 21 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For 40 years, Byrd’s Auto Sales has sold pre-owned automobiles.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm}@H[ 27E6C 7@FC 564256D @7 5@:?8 3FD:?6DD :? |2C:@?[ |@C82?E@? 2?5 w:4<@CJ[ E96 @H?6CD @7 qJC5’D pFE@ $2=6D 92G6 564:565 :E :D E:>6 E@ C6E:C6]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmx? pAC:=[ @H?6CD v2CJ 2?5 {2?6EE2 qJC5 2??@F?465 E96 564:D:@?]k^Am Gary and Lanetta Byrd opened Byrd's Auto Sales in 1986. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“p7E6C >F49 E9@F89E 2?5 AC2J6C[ H6 92G6 >256 E96 5:77:4F=E 564:D:@? E@ 4=@D6 qJC5’D pFE@ $2=6D 2D H6 DE6A :?E@ C6E:C6>6?E[” C625D E96 DE2E6>6?E] “p A2DD:@? E92E DE2CE65 7C@> 9F>3=6 368:??:?8D @G6C c_ J62CD 28@ 8C6H :?E@ D@>6E9:?8 72C >@C6 DA64:2= E92? H6 6G6C :>28:?65] v2CJ’D ;@FC?6J 3682? 3J 56E2:=:?8 42CD 2E 9:D 9@>6 2?5 D=@H=J 3FJ:?8 G69:4=6D E@ D6==[ 2?5 @G6C E:>6 E92E 92C5 H@C< 2?5 565:42E:@? EFC?65 :?E@ D6==:?8 42CD 3J E96 92?57F= 2?5 6G6?EF2==J 3F:=5:?8 qJC5’D pFE@ $2=6D :?E@ E96 ECFDE65 562=6CD9:A D@ >2?J A6@A=6 42>6 E@ <?@H]k^Am People are also reading… North Carolina sets first elk hunt for 2027. Here's when it will be and who can participate Inside the story of the Burnsville Batman, a NC town's caped crusader USA World Cup winners and losers: Unforgettable summer ends on sour note This group of McDowell County 8-year-olds is competing in the Babe Ruth World Series After 30 years at Baxter, McDowell Tech student is building her next career How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Is it legal to ride in a truck bed in NC? Road laws to know this summer Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization West Caldwell cancels varsity football. What does this mean for other Catawba Valley teams? McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife 2 NC cities rank among worst in the US for bed bugs, Orkin says. Here’s where Overmountain Men from NC played role in 'the turning of the tide' of the Revolutionary War Latest NC GOP Senate poll shows Whatley closing on Cooper Who are the five best wings in North Carolina Tar Heels basketball history? Byrd’s Auto Sales in Marion to close after 40 years. "The time has come for us to slow down" kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“%9:D 564:D:@? H2D ?@E 2? 62DJ @?6] %9:D 3FD:?6DD 92D 366? 2 9F86 A2CE @7 @FC =:G6D[ 2?5 E96 C6=2E:@?D9:AD 2?5 7C:6?5D9:AD H6’G6 3F:=E @G6C E96 J62CD >62? >@C6 E@ FD E92? H@C5D 42? ECF=J 6IAC6DD] w@H6G6C[ E96 E:>6 92D 4@>6 7@C FD E@ D=@H 5@H?[ E2<6 D@>6 E:>6 E@ 6?;@J E96 E9:?8D 2?5 A=246D H6 =:<6[ 2?5 368:? 2 ?6H 492AE6C]”k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmv2CJ 2?5 {2?6EE2 qJC5 D2:5 E96J 92G6 8C2E:EF56 7@C c_ J62CD @7 4FDE@>6C DFAA@CE]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96:C DE@CJ 8@6D 324< E@ `hge[ H96? E96 4@FA=6 H2D C625J 7@C 2? 25G6?EFC6] qJ 52J[ v2CJ H@C<65 2 DE625J ;@3 2E q2IE6C w62=E942C6[ 3FE 9:D ECF6 A2DD:@? 42>6 2=:G6 27E6C 9@FCD] w6 925 2 =@G6 7@C 42CD 2?5 DA6?E 9:D DA2C6 E:>6 >6E:4F=@FD=J 56E2:=:?8 G69:4=6D 7@C 7C2?49:D6 562=6CD[ E96 qJC5D D2:5]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“*@F =@G6 42CD D@ >F49[” {2?6EE2 D2:5 E@ 96C 9FD32?5[ “H9J 5@?’E J@F 86E J@FC 562=6C’D =:46?D6 2?5 D6== 42CDn”k^Am Gary and Lanetta Byrd are planning to retire and close Byrd's Auto Sales once the last vehicles are sold. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmpE 7:CDE[ v2CJ 96D:E2E65] “x 5@?’E <?@H 2?JE9:?8 23@FE CF??:?8 2 562=6CD9:A[Q 96 D2:5] {2?6EE2 E@=5 9:>[ “*@F 4@F=5 =62C?] tG6CJ@?6 92D E@ DE2CE D@>6H96C6]”k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmv2CJ 8@E 9:D 562=6C’D =:46?D6] %96 4@FA=6 A@@=65 E96:C C6D@FC46D E@ 3FJ E96 7:CDE G69:4=6D E@ 3F:=5 :?G6?E@CJ]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 ?6H 3FD:?6DD DE2CE65 2E E96:C 9@>6] %96:C 5C:G6H2J 3642>6 E96 D9@HC@@>[ 2?5 E96:C <:E496? E23=6 3642>6 E96 4=@D:?8 56D<] %96 qJC5D D2:5 6G6CJ 42C @C ECF4< E96J 3@F89E H2D 2 C:D< 2?5 6G6CJ @?6 E96J D@=5 H2D 2 G:4E@CJ] %96J D2:5 E92E H@C5 @7 >@FE9 23@FE E96 ?6H 2FE@ 562=6CD9:A 3682? E@ DAC625[ 2?5 D@@? E96 5C:G6H2J H2D ?@E 3:8 6?@F89 E@ 9@=5 2== E96 42CD]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“(6 H6C6 J@F?8[” E96 qJC5D D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E] “(6 =@G65 H@C<:?8 92C5 2?5 925 ?@ 762C] %92E H2D E96 7F6= 369:?5 6G6CJE9:?8 H6 3F:=E] (6 C6?E65 AC@A6CEJ :? E96 4:EJ @7 |2C:@? 2?5 =2E6C 3@F89E AC@A6CEJ :? E@H? 2D H6 8C6H]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmp 4@FA=6 @7 J62CD 27E6C E96J DE2CE65[ E96 4@FA=6 >@G65 E96 3FD:?6DD E@ `cg_ }] |2:? $E] :? |2C:@?[ H96C6 :E 92D C6>2:?65 6G6C D:?46 7@C bg J62CD]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 qJC5D 2=D@ 564:565 E@ ECJ E96 C6DE2FC2?E 3FD:?6DD] x? `hh_[ E96J 3F:=E r@F?ECJD:56 q2C\q\"F6]k^Am As of the week of June 29, four vehicles were left in the lot. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm#F??:?8 2 562=6CD9:A 3J 52J 2?5 >2?28:?8 2 3FDJ C6DE2FC2?E H2D C6=6?E=6DD H@C<] %96J H2D965 42CD[ E2=<65 E@ 562=6CD[ D>@<65 A@C< 2?5 8C66E65 4FDE@>6CD]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“x?DE625 @7 @G6CH96=>:?8[ :E H2D E96 F=E:>2E6 25G6?EFC6[” E96 qJC5D D2:5]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmpD E96 J62CD H6?E 3J[ E96J 6IA2?565 qJC5’D pFE@ $2=6D x?4] E@ w:4<@CJ 2?5 |@C82?E@?]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 w:4<@CJ =@42E:@? @A6?65 @? {6?@:C #9J?6 q@F=6G2C5 :? `hgh] xE @A6C2E65 E96C6 7@C 2 4@FA=6 @7 J62CD] %96 |@C82?E@? =@42E:@? @A6?65 @? qFC<6>@?E pG6?F6 24C@DD 7C@> (6DE6C? !:65>@?E r@>>F?:EJ r@==686] xE @A6C2E65 7C@> a__f E@ a__h[ 244@C5:?8 E@ {2?6EE2 qJC5]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm$:>F=E2?6@FD=J[ r@F?ECJD:56 q2C\q\"F6 8C6H 2D H6==]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmx? a__e[ v2CJ 2?5 {2?6EE2 qJC5 D@=5 r@F?ECJD:56 q2C\q\"F6 E@ #@3 }@J6D 2?5 s2G:5 s:EE[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 qJC5D]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“!2DD:?8 E96 E@C49 @7 r@F?ECJD:56 q2C\q\"F6 E@ E96> 2==@H65 E96 C6DE2FC2?E E@ <66A 8C@H:?8 F?56C 7C6D9 =6256CD9:A H9:=6 AC6D6CG:?8 E96 6I24E D2>6 7C:6?5=J[ H6=4@>:?8 6?G:C@?>6?E H6 DE2CE65 :? E96 62C=J 52JD[” E96 qJC5D D2:5 :? E96:C DE2E6>6?E]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm{@@<:?8 324< 24C@DD E96 =2DE c_ J62CD[ E96 qJC5D D2:5 E96 >62DFC6 @7 E96:C DF446DD :D 7@F?5 :? E96 A6@A=6]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“(6 92G6 ECF=J 366? 3=6DD65[ 2?5 H6 92G6 925 2 H@?56C7F= E:>6 5@:?8 H92E H6 =@G6[” E96 qJC5D D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E] “%96 F=E:>2E6 C6H2C5 @7 E9:D c_\J62C ;@FC?6J 92D 366? E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ >66E D@ >2?J :?4C65:3=6 A6@A=6 2?5 3F:=5 2 =:76E:>6 @7 496C:D965[ =2DE:?8 7C:6?5D9:AD]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 4@FA=6 D2:5 E96J 2EEC:3FE6 E96:C =:G6D 2?5 DF446DD E@ v@5[ E96:C 6>A=@J66D 2E r@F?ECJD:56 q2C\q\"F6 2?5 qJC5’D pFE@ $2=6D[ 2?5 E96:C >2?J 4FDE@>6CD 7@C E96:C DFAA@CE]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“(:E9@FE 2== E96D6 8C62E A6@A=6[ H6 D:>A=J H@F=5 ?@E 92G6 925 2 3FD:?6DD[” E96 qJC5D D2:5] “%@ 6G6CJ D:?8=6 @?6 @7 E96>[ H6 2C6 6IEC6>6=J 8C2E67F=]”k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“(6’G6 925 D@>6 8@@5 A6@A=6[” v2CJ D2:5]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmw6 92D AC@F5=J H@C<65 E@ fh J62CD @=5[ A@FC:?8 9:D 962CE :?E@ E96 =@E 6G6CJ D:?8=6 52J]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“(96? J@F 5@ H92E J@F =@G6[ :E C62==J :D?’E H@C<[” E96 qJC5D D2:5] “qFE ?@H[ H6 2C6 7:?2==J C625J 7@C @FC ?6IE 3:8 25G6?EFC6] xE’D E:>6 E@ A2DD E96 7:?2= <6JD 2=@?8] %9@F89 v2CJ =:<6D E@ D2J 96 H:== AC@323=J 36 9:5:?8 :? E96 ECF?< @7 E96 G6CJ =2DE 42C E92E 8@6D @FE]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm$:?46 E96 pAC:= 2??@F?46>6?E[ E96 3FD:?6DD 92D DE625:=J D@=5 @77 :ED C6>2:?:?8 :?G6?E@CJ @7 42CD 2?5 ECF4<D] pD @7 E96 H66< @7 yF?6 ah[ E96C6 H6C6 7@FC G69:4=6D =67E :? E96 =@E] pE :ED A62<[ qJC5’D pFE@ $2=6D 925 2D >2?J 2D `__ G69:4=6D 7@C D2=6[ v2CJ D2:5]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(96? E9@D6 7@FC G69:4=6D 2C6 D@=5[ qJC5’D pFE@ $2=6D H:== 4=@D6] v2CJ 2?5 {2?6EE2 D2:5 E96J H:== AC@323=J D6== E96:C AC@A6CEJ 2E `cg_ }] |2:? $E]k^Am This full-page advertisement for Byrd’s Auto Sales from the late 2000s is for both the Marion and Morganton locations. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“%92?< J@F[ H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 7@C E96 =2DE c_ J62CD @7 F?7@C86EE23=6 >6>@C:6D[” E96 qJC5D D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Duke Energy, N.C. officials reach deal on rate hike. Customer bills to go up 9.5% The utility had originally asked for 18% rate hike. Marion bookstore expanding, selling vinyl records and more used books “We want to invite everyone in the community to celebrate this milestone with us." 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