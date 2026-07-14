Top Story Spotlight McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife Virginia Annable Jul 14, 2026 29 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion woman is charged with stabbing a man with a pocketknife while he was asleep.kAm%:772?J p?? yFDE:46[ c_[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 2DD2F=E H:E9 2 5625=J H62A@? H:E9 :?E6?E E@ <:== :?7=:4E:?8 D6C:@FD :?;FCJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46]k^Am Justice kAm~? yF=J h[ s6AFEJ r2=63 q2=:=6D C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6A@CE @7 2 A@DD:3=6 DE233:?8 2E 2 C6D:56?46 :? |2C:@?[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] q2=:=6D DA@<6 H:E9 E96 G:4E:>[ H9@ DE2E65 96 H2D 2D=66A :? 9:D 9@>6 H96? yFDE:46 2EE24<65 9:> H:E9 2 A@4<6E<?:76] %96 G:4E:> 925 >F=E:A=6 DE23 H@F?5D 2?5 4FED 24C@DD 9:D 3@5J[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 G:4E:> H2D y@?2E92? {66[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^Am People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Joint law enforcement operation in McDowell County results in 56 charges Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Town of Old Fort buys property for new town hall, purchase paid for with FEMA funds What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night 90 mph tornado touched down in Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln counties; toppled camper, trees Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend Lawmakers demand WNBA accountability after ‘attacks’ on Caitlin Clark Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with Senate poised to return kAmyFDE:46 H2D 2CC6DE65 E92E 52J] $96 H2D :?:E:2==J 56?:65 3@?5 5F6 E@ E96 :?4:56?E 36:?8 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46\C6=2E65] q@?5 H2D =2E6C D6E 2E S`__[___ D64FC65]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Virginia Annable McDowell News Editor Author email Follow Virginia Annable Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Joint law enforcement operation in McDowell County results in 56 charges “Operations like this allow us to hold offenders accountable while reminding the community that their safety remains our top priority." Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties The man supplied large batches of methamphetamine to local dealers. McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics An investigation found that illegal drugs were being used around the children, the sheriff's office said. Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old No other individuals inside were injured, according to the news release. Scam callers claiming to be with McDowell County Sheriff’s Office “The sheriff’s office will never call anyone demanding money, payment, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency or any other form of payment" Watch Now: Related Video U.S. says Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran says it's closed Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize after claiming he ended eight wars Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Recommended for you