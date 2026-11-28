Top Story Spotlight North Carolina seeks contractors for Helene private road and bridge program Mike Conley Nov 28, 2026 25 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley The North Carolina Private Road and Bridge Program is inviting contractors to attend three December events about upcoming contract opportunities, and one of them will be held in Marion.kAm%96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 !C:G2E6 #@25 2?5 qC:586 !C@8C2> :D 2=D@ D66<:?8 DE2E6 G6?5@C C68:DEC2E:@? 2?5 }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? AC6BF2=:7:42E:@? 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What's NC going to do? Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny Gov. Stein to cut ribbon for new Fonta Flora trailhead park in Old Fort Dubious buys raise alarm over local control of opioid cash Foothills Conservancy transfers 208 acres in McDowell County to National Park Service The Parlor Car brings awarding-winning soups, local artisans and crafters to downtown Marion Right place, right time: Catawba County deputy awarded for saving choking baby while on duty Old Fort dam removed from Catawba River, reconnecting 212 miles of aquatic habitat The story behind the stories: Celebrating Lavender’s nearly three decades of service to McDowell Tech Will NC have a white Christmas? See Old Farmer's Almanac predictions kAm“!C:G2E6 C@25D 2?5 3C:586D 2C6 4C:E:42= 4@??64E@CD 7@C H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?:2?D E@ 2446DD 6>6C86?4J D6CG:46D 2?5 E96:C 52:=J ?665D[” D2:5 }]r] t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E s:C64E@C (:== #2J] “%96D6 6G6?ED H:== 3C:?8 >@C6 4@?EC24E@CD @? 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E96 8C62E6DE 56>2?5] %9:D H@C< H:== 36 2H2C565 E9C@F89 E96 DE2E6’D ?6H @?\42== 4@?EC24E 7@C C@25 2?5 A:A6 C6A2:CD F?56C 2? :?567:?:E6 56=:G6CJ^:?567:?:E6 BF2?E:EJ Wxsx"X 4@?EC24E AC@46DD] u:C>D >FDE C68:DE6C 2D DE2E6 G6?5@CD :? E96 }r 6=64EC@?:4 '6?5@C !@CE2= W6'!X E@ C6DA@?5] %96 ?6IE D@=:4:E2E:@? 7@C E96D6 AC:G2E6 C@25 2?5 A:A6 AC@;64ED H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E@ G6?5@CD :? 62C=J s646>36C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ E@ C6D6CG6 2 AC6BF2=:7:42E:@? 2DD:DE2?46 D6DD:@?[ @C E@ =62C? 23@FE FA4@>:?8 :?7@C>2E:@?2= D6DD:@?D[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]?45AD]8@G^4@?EC24E@CAC3QmHHH]?45AD]8@G^4@?EC24E@CAC3k^2m @C 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i?46>AC3o?45AD]8@GQm?46>AC3o?45AD]8@Gk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Alumni Spotlight: From Old Fort to Washington, D.C., Blaise Parker credits school for values in life Blaise Parker is especially grateful for the sense of community he experienced growing up in Old Fort. Sealed box of puppies was thrown off McDowell bridge, shelter says. 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