Featured Top Story Spotlight Old Fort says streetscape project on Catawba Avenue still on schedule Mike Conley Sep 24, 2026 Sep 24, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Old Fort's Catawba Avenue is expected to be repaved and reopened by the first week of October.kAm%96 E@H? D2:5 %F6D52J E92E E96 DEC66ED42A6 AC@;64E :D @? D4965F=6 3FE D@>6 C6A2:CD 2C6 ?66565 367@C6 E96 C@25 42? 36 C6A2G65]k^Am Progress made so far with the streetscape project on Catawba Avenue. PHOTO BY CASE NEAL/DESTINATION BY DESIGN kAm“#@25H2J 56>@=:E:@? 92D 366? 4@>A=6E65[ H:E9 E96 6I:DE:?8 2DA92=E 2?5 4@?4C6E6 F?56C=2J>6?E C6>@G65[” E96 E@H? D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E %F6D52J] “$F3DFC7246 6IA=@C2E:@? 92D C6G62=65 :?256BF2E6 D@:=D 7@C E96 C6BF:C65 4@>A24E:@? 367@C6 C6A2G:?8] %96 86@E649?:42= 6?8:?66C 92D 25G:D65 E92E E96 4@?EC24E@C H:== ?665 E@ C6>@G6 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `a :?496D @7 E96 6I:DE:?8 D@:= 2?5 C6A=246 :E H:E9 DE@?6 367@C6 A2G:?8 42? 368:?]”k^Am kAmp D>2== D:?<9@=6 H2D 5:D4@G6C65 2D 2 C6DF=E @7 2 AC6G:@FD C6A2:C E@ E96 DE@C> 5C2:? 5FC:?8 E96 :?DE2==2E:@? @7 E96 D6H6C =:?6D] %96 2C62 H:== 2=D@ 36 6I42G2E65 2?5 C6A2:C65 367@C6 A2G:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes Campaign saves Asheville bear 'Dolly' from death. Here's what to know McDowell County Safe Baby Court program works to place foster kids in homes quickly Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home McDowell County talk new 911 Center, animal shelter and funding challenges Environmental association says federal rule change threatens Lake James watershed McDowell Sheriff’s Office warns of scam: Victim called shortly after fire alarm at home Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections Lenoir-Rhyne basketball teams release rosters, two Hickory-area players made the cut kAm%96 AC@;64E C6>2:?D @? D4965F=6 32CC:?8 2?J H62E96C 56=2JD[ E96 E@H? D2:5] tI42G2E:@? H2D 6IA64E65 2?5 :?4=F565 :? E96 :?:E:2= D4965F=6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 E@H? @7 ~=5 u@CE’D FA52E6]k^AmkAm!2G:?8 4C6HD 2C6 E6?E2E:G6=J D4965F=65 E@ 36 @? D:E6 7C@> (65?6D52J[ $6AE] b_[ E@ uC:52J[ ~4E] a] %96 4FCC6?E E2C86E D4965F=6 42==D 7@C 4@>A=6E:@? @7 A2G:?8 2?5 DEC:A:?8 2?5 C6@A6?:?8 @7 E96 C@25 5FC:?8 E96 H66< @7 ~4E] d[ E96 E@H? D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 8@2= @7 E96 DEC66ED42A6 A=2? :D E@ FA8C256 ~=5 u@CE’D 5@H?E@H? 4@CC:5@C H:E9 4C@DDH2=<D[ 3F>A\@FED[ A656DEC:2? D:8?2=D[ psp :>AC@G6>6?ED 2?5 3:4J4=6 2?5 A656DEC:2? 724:=:E:6D E92E H:== 36EE6C AC@E64E 5@H?E@H? A2EC@?D 7C@> EC277:4] %96 5@H?E@H? H:== 2=D@ 92G6 ?6H DEC66E=:89ED]k^Am k9am%@H? D2JD 3FD:?6DD6D C6>2:? 2446DD:3=6k^9amkAmr@>>6C46 $EC66E C6>2:?D 4=@D65 E@ E9C@F89 EC277:4[ 3FE D:56H2=< 2446DD E@ 2== DE@C67C@?ED[ C6DE2FC2?ED 2?5 3FD:?6DD6D C6>2:?D @A6? E9C@F89@FE 4@?DECF4E:@?] $A64:7:4 2446DD C@FE6D 2C6 2=D@ A=2??65 7@C 4@>>6C4:2= 56=:G6C:6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 E@H? @7 ~=5 u@CE]k^Am kAm“!=62D6 4@?E:?F6 E@ 7@==@H E96 56D:8?2E65 56E@FC C@FE6D[” C625D E96 2??@F?46>6?E 7C@> E96 E@H?] “w62GJ E9C@F89\ECF4< EC277:4 :D 36:?8 56E@FC65 G:2 C68:@?2= }rs~% C@FE6D 2E tI:E fd E@ 96=A <66A 962GJ ECF4<D @77 C6D:56?E:2= D:56 DEC66ED]”k^Am Catawba Avenue in Old Fort at the beginning of the work earlier this month. PHOTO BY RANDAL CALDWELL kAm“(6 2AAC64:2E6 6G6CJ@?6’D 4@?E:?F65 A2E:6?46 2D H@C< @? E96 r2E2H32 pG6?F6 DEC66ED42A6 AC@;64E >@G6D 7@CH2C5[” C625D E96 DE2E6>6?E 7C@> ~=5 u@CE @77:4:2=D]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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