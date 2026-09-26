Top Story Spotlight Historic Carson House to honor patriots who fought at Kings Mountain Sunday Mike Conley Sep 26, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This Sunday, Historic Carson House will honor the local patriots who fought at the Battle of Kings Mountain.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~? ~4E] f[ `fg_[ E96 ~G6C>@F?E2:? |6? D@F?5=J 56762E65 E96 {@J2=:DE 7@C46D =65 3J qC:E:D9 |2;@C !2EC:4< u6C8FD@? 2E E96 q2EE=6 @7 z:?8D |@F?E2:?[ H9:49 :D =@42E65 ?62C E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2\$@FE9 r2C@=:?2 DE2E6 =:?6] %9@>2D y6776CD@? 42==65 E96 G:4E@CJ “E96 EFC? @7 E96 E:56 @7 DF446DD]”k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 6G6?E E@ 4@>>6>@C2E6 E9:D 9:DE@C:4 6G6?E H:== E2<6 A=246 @? $F?52J[ $6AE] af[ DE2CE:?8 2E a A]>] 2E w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6[ =@42E65 2E `g_d &]$] f_ (6DE :? |2C:@?]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 27E6C?@@? H:== 368:? H:E9 @A6? 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McDowell County Safe Baby Court program works to place foster kids in homes quickly Old Fort says streetscape project on Catawba Avenue still on schedule Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene End of an era: NC DMV eliminates stickers, routine paper registration on Oct. 1. Here's why Lenoir-Rhyne basketball teams release rosters, two Hickory-area players made the cut Marion author to publish poetry chapbook focused on Hurricane Helene, renewal 5 events with free admission happening in and near McDowell County this weekend kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 7@C>2= AC@8C2> H:== 368:? 2E aib_ A]>] 2?5 H:== 762EFC6 2 H6=4@>6 7C@> y@9? r2CD@?[ 2? :?G@42E:@?[ AC6D6?E2E:@? 2?5 A@DE:?8 @7 E96 4@=@CD[ E96 ?2E:@?2= 2?E96> 2?5 E96 !=6586 @7 p==68:2?46]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm %96C6 H:== 36 AC@8C2>D 2?5 DA62<6CD 23@FE 2 G2C:6EJ @7 E@A:4D C6=2E65 E@ E96 p>6C:42? #6G@=FE:@?] qFC<6 r@F?EJ 9:DE@C:2? (:==:2> qC@H? 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Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 5 events with free admission happening in and near McDowell County this weekend Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Eat lunch and take home pottery at McDowell arts council Soup and a Bowl event Saturday "Each ticket sold supports the arts in McDowell County and sustains MACA's ability to provide accessible community programming, arts education… Culturas Unidas Festival returns to downtown Marion Culturas Unidas invites the community not only to celebrate diversity, but to see it. Hear it. Experience it. Check out these free events starting today in McDowell and nearby communities Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County.