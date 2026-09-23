Top Story Spotlight Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury Mike Conley Sep 23, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A McDowell County man has been charged with breaking another man's nose.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm'6CBF2? sFC6== *@F?8[ ah[ @7 |2C:@?[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J 2DD2F=E :?7=:4E:?8 D6C:@FD 3@5:=J :?;FCJ] k^Am Verquan Durell Young PHOTO SUBMITTED kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~? %9FCD52J[ yF=J `e[ 2? 2DD2F=E H2D C6A@CE65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 G:4E:> D2:5 96 H2D 2DD2F=E65 27E6C 2 G6C32= 2=E6C42E:@?] %96 G:4E:> 92D 3=@@5 @? 9:D 7246 2?5 2 567@C>:EJ E@ 9:D ?@D6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmp7E6C 2? 6G2=F2E:@? 2E |:DD:@? w@DA:E2= |4s@H6==[ :E H2D 4@?7:C>65 E92E E96 G:4E:> 925 DFDE2:?65 >F=E:A=6 7C24EFC6D E@ 9:D ?@D6]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes Campaign saves Asheville bear 'Dolly' from death. Here's what to know Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections More than 10 college baseball coaches are coming to Hickory for CVCC prospect camp Craft beer and wine taproom honored as Marion’s Small Business of the Year for 2026 McDowell County Safe Baby Court program works to place foster kids in homes quickly McDowell County talk new 911 Center, animal shelter and funding challenges North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm*@F?8 H2D 492C865] w6 H2D 2CC6DE65 @? uC:52J[ $6AE] ``]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm*@F?8 H2D :DDF65 2 Sad[___ D64FC65 3@?5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Old Fort Police Chief Melvin Lytle said the incident was a domestic situation. Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene "Every dollar of that money should have gone to those that needed it. Instead, Cantrell stole that taxpayer money — and committed her fraud wh… Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say A routine appointment at the sheriff’s office became a felony when a 47-year-old woman stopped to do heroin in the ladies' room, according to … McDowell Sheriff’s Office warns of scam: Victim called shortly after fire alarm at home The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a community member involving a concerning new angle on the familiar “failure to ap… Watch Now: Related Video Judge orders man shot by ICE to court as police release new body cam video Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war Chinese beauty products prove resilient amid US-China trade war What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers What the FAA's new AI system means for Washington DC-area flyers How Long Does Beef Jerky ACTUALLY Stay Good? How Long Does Beef Jerky ACTUALLY Stay Good? Recommended for you