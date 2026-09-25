Top Story Spotlight Marion author to publish poetry chapbook focused on Hurricane Helene, renewal Mike Conley Sep 25, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion author Julia Nunnally Duncan has published a new book of poetry.kAmxC:D !C6DD 2??@F?465 E92E “%9C@F89 p== $62D@?D[” 2 ?6H A@6ECJ 492A3@@< 3J sF?42?[ H:== 36 AF3=:D965 ~4E] `[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> xC:D !C6DD]k^AmkAm#646?E=J[ sF?42? HC@E6 “%96 u=@@5 @7 #6>6>3C2?46[” 2 4@==64E:@? @7 >6>@:C\DEJ=6 6DD2JD @? “E96 H@?56CD @7 2 $@FE96C? `he_D 49:=59@@5 2?5 E96 :?6G:E23=6 =@DD6D @7 25F=E9@@5]” k^AmkAmx? 96C =2E6DE H@C<[ sF?42? 6IAC6DD6D 96C E9@F89ED 23@FE wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6’D 56G2DE2E:@? 2?5 49:=59@@5 >6>@C:6D E9C@F89 A@6ECJ[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am In her latest work, Marion author Julia Nunnally Duncan expresses her thoughts about Hurricane Helene’s devastation and childhood memories through poetry. FILE PHOTO Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAm“%9C@F89 p== $62D@?D” :D 2 A6CD@?2= 4@==64E:@? 23@FE H92E A6@A=6 =@D6[ H92E A6@A=6 C6>6>36C 2?5 9@H A6@A=6 42CCJ @?[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] sF?42?VD A@6>D >@G6 7C@> E96 56G2DE2E:@? @7 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 E@ 49:=59@@5 >6>@C:6D[ 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D9:A[ 6?4@F?E6CD H:E9 2?:>2=D 2?5 E96 ?2EFC2= H@C=5 2?5 7:?2==J E@H2C5 E96 AC@>:D6 @7 C6?6H2=[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury Police: Marion man fled from officers, was later found stuck on Morganton railroad tracks Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Campaign saves Asheville bear 'Dolly' from death. Here's what to know Environmental association says federal rule change threatens Lake James watershed McDowell County Safe Baby Court program works to place foster kids in homes quickly Old Fort says streetscape project on Catawba Avenue still on schedule Lenoir-Rhyne basketball teams release rosters, two Hickory-area players made the cut Marion task force makes recommendations to help address homelessness What's the latest on Old Fort's streetscape? Here's the schedule for construction, detour routes Woman accused of doing heroin in restroom at sheriff’s office, NC deputies say Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections kAm%96 492A3@@< @A6?D H:E9 2 D6BF6?46 @7 A@6>D C6DA@?5:?8 E@ wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 2?5 :ED 27E6C>2E9 :? H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] x? A@6>D DF49 2D “wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6[ $6AE6>36C a_ac[” “$:I |@?E9D[” “(:=57:C6D[” 2?5 “#6DFCC64E:@?[” sF?42? H:E?6DD6D 56DECF4E:@? 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D2:5 D96 A=2?D E@ =2F?49 96C ?6H 492A3@@< 2E E96 7@==@H:?8 6G6?EDik^AmkF=mk=:m%96 |@F?E2:? v=@CJ u6DE:G2=[ $2EFC52J[ ~4E] `_[ 7C@> h 2]>] E@ c A]>] :? 7C@?E @7 E96 |4s@H6== pCED r@F?4:= pDD@4:2E:@? :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?]k^=:mk=:ms2C< r:EJ {x%P u6DE:G2=[ $2EFC52J[ }@G] a`[ `_ 2]>] E@ ?@@?] q=24< |@F?E2:? !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ]k^=:mk=:m$E] y@9?VD (:?E6C76DE[ $2EFC52J[ s64] `a[ `_ 2]>] E@ b A]>] $E] y@9?VD tA:D4@A2= !2C:D9 w@FD6[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Eat lunch and take home pottery at McDowell arts council Soup and a Bowl event Saturday "Each ticket sold supports the arts in McDowell County and sustains MACA's ability to provide accessible community programming, arts education… 5 events with free admission happening in and near McDowell County this weekend Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies “We’ve had a steady flow of customers and a lot of excitement, and a lot of people have been excited to see it grow." Need something to do? 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