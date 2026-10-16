Top Story Spotlight YMCA invites McDowell teens to ‘Light Up McDowell’ Thursday, Oct. 22 Mike Conley Oct 16, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Through Horizons, the YMCA is working to keep the lights on for McDowell County teens by creating spaces where they can learn, connect and grow beyond the school day. SUBMITTED PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley What if the answer to “There’s nothing for teens to do in McDowell County” is right around the corner?kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 *|rp @7 (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 :D :?G:E:?8 =@42= 72>:=:6D[ E66?D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD E@ 5:D4@G6C E96 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89 :ED 7C66[ 8C2?E\7F?565 w@C:K@?D 27E6CD49@@= AC@8C2> 5FC:?8 {:89E &A |4s@H6== @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] aa[ 7C@> cib_\e A]>] @? 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Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts McDowell County commissioners hear update about design, timeline for new school for Marion McDowell County commissioners hear update on data center rules Shiflet Field Fly-In & Drive-In returns to Marion Saturday with aircraft, classic cars, family fun Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Carson Gowan has dedicated his life to community Nebo woman charged with fentanyl possession following traffic stop Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Swannanoa man faces sexual assault charges in McDowell County Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday Old Fort’s Catawba Avenue open again for traffic; Repaving part of streetscape project Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 >6DD286 369:?5 E96 6G6?E :D D:>A=6i (96? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Could Hurricane Isaias, which strengthened in the Gulf on Thursday, deliver the destruction of 2024’s Hurricane Helene in the North Carolina m… Retired state trooper donates $2,000 to support McDowell Tech BLET cadets “His willingness to help remove financial obstacles for our cadets sends a strong message that their community believes in them." Weakened Isaias still threatens NC, NWS says. Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Despite weakening overnight into a post-tropical cyclone, former Hurricane Isaias threatens the North Carolina mountains with mudslides and fl… McDowell County commissioners hear update about design, timeline for new school for Marion The new elementary school that will replace both Marion and Eastfield schools will be constructed along U.S. 70 East near the Marion city limits. McDowell County commissioners hear update on data center rules The update on data center rules was heard during Monday’s meeting of the commissioners which was held at Historic Carson House. Watch Now: Related Video Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump White House Defends New Press Secretary Over Legal Credentials White House Defends New Press Secretary Over Legal Credentials Students know alcohol. Ketamine is different Students know alcohol. Ketamine is different US Inflation Climbs To Four-Month High As Gas Prices Surge. US Inflation Climbs To Four-Month High As Gas Prices Surge. Recommended for you