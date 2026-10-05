Top Story Spotlight Marion City Council to hold regular meeting on Tuesday Mike Conley Oct 5, 2026 38 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will recognize the Citizen of the Month for October and talk more about a proposal for the basement of the Marion Community Building.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 r:EJ r@F?4:= H:== >66E 2E e A]>] %F6D52J 2E E96 |2C:@? r@>>F?:EJ qF:=5:?8[ =@42E65 2E `h` }] |2:? $E]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmu:CDE[ E96 4@F?4:= >6>36CD H:== 4@?D:56C E96 4@?D6?E 286?52] %9:D 4@?D:DED @7 C@FE:?6 2?5 ?@?4@?EC@G6CD:2= :E6>D E92E 42? 36 25@AE65 H:E9 @?6 >@E:@? @7 4@F?4:=]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 4@?D6?E 286?52 4@?D:DED @7 2AAC@G2= @7 E96 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 >:?FE6D[ 2 C6D@=FE:@? E@ 564=2C6 DFCA=FD AC@A6CEJ 2?5 2 492?86 :? E96 r@>>F?:EJ qF:=5:?8’D 32D6>6?E CF=6D 2?5 C68F=2E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Will Kehler as interim county manager Litigants named in 'Cornell 7' assault lawsuit McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say McDowell County Schools alum completes undergrad in 2 years, starts master's program 5 cabins open in Old Fort as first phase of Grier Village retreat development Baptists on Mission dedicates new Marion Rebuild Center at former Camping World complex Emerging stronger: Baxter plant in North Cove looks back at recovery from Hurricane Helene Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96?[ E96 4@F?4:= H:== 9@?@C E96 r:E:K6? @7 E96 |@?E9 7@C ~4E@36C]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 AF3=:4 4@>>6?E A6C:@5 H:== 7@==@H] %9:D :D E96 E:>6 H96? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation "His commitment to this county and its residents has been evident throughout his career. On behalf of the board, we wish him well on his next … Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory The man was an employee at Burke County Public Schools from August of 2023 to June of 2025. McDowell Sheriff’s deputies pursue suspect in short chase The incident ended on Sugar Hill Road in Marion, where a single-vehicle accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer A business owner reported that an envelope containing the money was taken by an employee. Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized An Old Fort woman has been charged with possession and trafficking of methamphetamine. Watch Now: Related Video Cornell president breaks silence over alleged campus rape Why Airplane Windows Have A Hidden Three-Pane Design Why Airplane Windows Have A Hidden Three-Pane Design What Makes Pumpkin So Good For Your Health? What Makes Pumpkin So Good For Your Health? 82% of Americans Disapprove of Trump's Actions On Inflation 82% of Americans Disapprove of Trump's Actions On Inflation Recommended for you