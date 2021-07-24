41 McDowell residents test positive for COVID in one week. Another person dies

COVID-19 is taking its toll on those passing up vaccinations.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday 41 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the week of Saturday, July 17, through Friday, July 23, and another person had died of COVID-19.
In addition, McDowell’s positivity rate is now up to 14.6%. That is the number of positive cases per people tested.
The latest report brings the total number of positives to 5,274 in McDowell County since the pandemic began last year. There have been 47,323 tests conducted, 42,047 negative results and two tests are pending results. As of Friday’s report, there were 44 individuals in quarantine, 5,152 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 14.6%, according to the news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
McDowell County cases of COVID-19 increased sharply last week and the trends are concerning, local health officials said.
The vast majority of these cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are more vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina.
On Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,800 new COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 1,434 on Wednesday. Also, 12 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday for all of North Carolina.
Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the date the state reports them. The state Health Department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available. Roughly 60% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 57% have been fully vaccinated, according to a story by The Charlotte Observer.
If you are not vaccinated, health officials strongly encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
The next Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is to be held Wednesday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine, but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
“Outbreaks, like COVID-19, take much time to eradicate,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Even with the best precautions and a very effective vaccine, the virus is still prominent and is being transmitted from person to person. We are watching the numbers begin to climb back up, with the trends in variants, and I expect this to continue. The community needs to understand and remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and we must continue to be precautious and vigilant to protect ourselves. We are enjoying many more activities this summer than the last. Families are traveling, kids are going to camp, and mass gatherings of friends and families are in full swing. Yet, the COVID-19 virus is still out there and people are getting sick.”
“If you test positive for COVID-19, please follow the quarantine measures given to you by the Health Department,” added Powell. “It is critical that you and your household members stay home and away from others. If you are not sure what the quarantine measures are, please call the Health Department and someone will talk those through with you. The vaccine is imperative in our fight against COVID-19. The Health Department offers all three brands of vaccine. Anyone that is 12 years of age or older should consider getting the vaccine immediately. Please take care of your family, your friends, and your community.”
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing.