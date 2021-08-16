101 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID. Two more people dead.County goes back to State of Emergency

The McDowell County Health Department reported 101 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two more people have died.
In addition, county officials are declaring a state of emergency in McDowell effective at 5 p.m. Monday and will require county employees to wear face masks again.
The last report brings the total number of positives to 5,827 in McDowell County. There have been 50,090 tests conducted, 44,100 negative results and 163 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 331 individuals in quarantine, 5,416 out of quarantine and 80 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 22.4%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
“This pandemic is not over as we continue to see a rapid rate of spread within our community,” states Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Health care resources within our community and region are not unlimited. A continued acceleration of new positive cases will continue to strain these resources. We urge you to get vaccinated against COVID-19. There are multiple locations across McDowell County that administer the vaccine. Practicing the 3W’s of wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing and washing your hands can help reduce the rapid acceleration of this virus within our community.”
COVID-19 outbreaks information:Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:Autumn Care of Marion: a total of four staff members and six residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information:Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at the McDowell County Health Department from 9-11 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine information:The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including:
McDowell County Health Department
Ingles
Walmart
CVS
Atrium Health Physician Practices
McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.
First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
Friday, Aug. 20, from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
Friday, Aug. 20, from 6-7 p.m. at McDowell High School
($100 Summer Cards will not be available at this event)
COVID Vaccine Summer Cards
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, anyone 18-plus who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card (while supplies last).
McDowell County vaccine doses administered
First doses: 19,480 (43%)
Second doses: 17,897 (39%)
Total doses administered: 37,377
Also on Monday, McDowell County officials adopted a state of emergency again and told county workers they need to wear face masks again.
“The nation, state, and county have experienced a tremendous uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks,” read the email from County Manager Ashley Wooten. “The growing numbers are concerning. Several of our departments have been impacted by this recent surge. There is a potential for a significant impact to operations if the surge continues unabated.”
Therefore, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to institute a face covering requirement for employees effective Tuesday, Aug. 17. The policy will be re-evaluated on Monday, Aug. 30.
Employees (regardless of vaccination status) will be required to wear a face covering in the following situations:
In a congregate setting such as a conference room, break room, or a multi-occupancy restroom
Traveling/standing in hallways
Riding with a passenger (employee or client) in a county vehicle
In a coworker’s office
Employees will not be required to wear a mask while alone in their office. In-person meetings should be limited to the extent practicable during this time. An outdoor setting is recommended if an in-person meeting cannot be held virtually, according to the email from Wooten.
"Today's action by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will assist with resource allocation, mutual aid assistance, and accessing state and federal resources to further fight this pandemic," stated Emergency Services Director William Kehler. "This pandemic is not over as we continue to see a rapid rate of spread within our community. Healthcare resources within our community and region are not unlimited. A continued acceleration of new positive cases will continue to strain these resources. We urge you to get vaccinated against COVID-19. There are multiple locations across McDowell County that administer the vaccine. The Emergency Operations Center is once again activated to promote coordination and continuity of operations."
Likewise on Monday, Mayor Steve Little issued a similar state of emergency for the city of Marion.