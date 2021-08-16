101 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID. Two more people dead.County goes back to State of Emergency

Employees will not be required to wear a mask while alone in their office. In-person meetings should be limited to the extent practicable during this time. An outdoor setting is recommended if an in-person meeting cannot be held virtually, according to the email from Wooten.

"Today's action by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will assist with resource allocation, mutual aid assistance, and accessing state and federal resources to further fight this pandemic," stated Emergency Services Director William Kehler. "This pandemic is not over as we continue to see a rapid rate of spread within our community. Healthcare resources within our community and region are not unlimited. A continued acceleration of new positive cases will continue to strain these resources. We urge you to get vaccinated against COVID-19. There are multiple locations across McDowell County that administer the vaccine. The Emergency Operations Center is once again activated to promote coordination and continuity of operations."