One person was killed and two others were critically injured Thursday in a three-vehicle wreck that happened on U.S. 221 north of Marion.

At around 11 a.m. Thursday, a wreck involving three vehicles occurred near the Quality Stone business on U.S. 221 North. The wreck involved seven people, said Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

Of those seven, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were transported in critical condition to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville. Four other people refused being transported for treatment at the scene of the wreck, according to Kehler.

The highway was closed in both directions for a time as crews responded to the wreck. By 1:30 p.m., U.S. 221 North was reopened.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this incident. This is a developing story and more details will be released as soon as they are available.