Christmas Car Caravan brings holiday fun to Marion and Old Fort

Even without the traditional parades, folks in Marion and Old Fort still had some much needed holiday fun with the Christmas Community Car Caravan Challenge.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Marion East, West Marion and Old Fort community forums all participated in the Car Caravan Challenge. It was an alternative to the traditional Christmas parade, which won’t take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the challenge, families from Marion and Old Fort decorated their cars for Christmas, gathered at designated spots in each community and then travel through their communities. They traveled on Main Street in Marion and Main Street in Old Fort.
Photographers took photos of the car caravans and posted them on Facebook. The number of “likes” for the photos determined the winner. Extra points were awarded for the number of cars in the caravan and for photos of elected officials, said Kitty Geouge Wilson, one of the organizers.
The winning forum will be served a home-cooked meal by the other two forums at a place and date the winning forum selects.
“The event was a success – at least for us who participated,” said Wilson to The McDowell News after it was over. “We had a blast! There were several highlights. For Marion East and West Marion, we actually passed each other on Main Street in Marion – pure coincidence as that was not part of the plan. Very cool! Marion East also had a group of motorcycle riders ‘rev’ their motors at us. The Marion East’s Santa and Mrs. Claus rode in the back of a truck and wore masks to set a good example.
“Marion East and West Marion hitting Main Street at the same time, going in opposite directions was pure coincidence. It turned out to be one of the highlights of the event. This is just one reason we all won. We had a blast, laughed a lot and really experienced the happiness of the season despite all the issues of 2020. Smiles and laughter really are medicine for the soul.”
The West Marion Community Forum proved to be the winner of the car caravan challenge. West Marion had the most enthusiastic participation, especially from the youth. Their team dressed up as elves of all sizes from small to large. They created a float and the West Marion neighbors came out to wave and smile at the procession, according to Wilson.
“I just wanted to say this was one of the best ideas,” said Angela Forney, program manager with the West Marion Community Forum and “lead elf” for the caravan. “The joy I felt when we came across Oak Avenue and so many of our community members were waiting to see the parade. A tear rolled down my face. This year has been rough for many of us and to be able to spread just a little bit of joy to those people was very heart warming. Thanks to Kitty for this wonderful idea and thanks to all the people who helped me make our caravan a success: Alexus Boykins, Three Rayburn, Kendrick Swepson, Elizabeth Swepson, Paula Fowler, Raekwon Miller, and most importantly Paula Swepson for allowing me to lead this project.”
“It was really nice to see the Claus’s come to town and bring great joy to our community,” said Debora Workman, coordinator with the Marion East forum. “We all had so much fun and much laughter. It was so nice to laugh in this scary time right now.”
Folks in Old Fort had a grand time as well during the caravan.
“I had a wonderful time Saturday,” said Lavita Logan, project coordinator with People on the Move for Old Fort and coordinator of the Old Fort Community Forum. “We had a car club that joined the caravan. It was amazing. I love having activities with my community, it brings us closer.”
In the spirit of optimism that COVID-19 will be on the way out, the West Marion forum has chosen to have a Christmas in July cookout at a location to be announced. The Old Fort and Marion East forums will host and serve at the event. Everyone will be asked to dress in their Christmas duds so they know that the event is to recognize the winner of the 2020 Christmas Community Car Caravan Challenge, according to Wilson.
