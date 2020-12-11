Christmas Car Caravan brings holiday fun to Marion and Old Fort

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Marion East and West Marion hitting Main Street at the same time, going in opposite directions was pure coincidence. It turned out to be one of the highlights of the event. This is just one reason we all won. We had a blast, laughed a lot and really experienced the happiness of the season despite all the issues of 2020. Smiles and laughter really are medicine for the soul.”

The West Marion Community Forum proved to be the winner of the car caravan challenge. West Marion had the most enthusiastic participation, especially from the youth. Their team dressed up as elves of all sizes from small to large. They created a float and the West Marion neighbors came out to wave and smile at the procession, according to Wilson.