McDowell Access To Care and Health (MATCH) along with the West Marion Inc. is spearheading a fundraiser to help school children and their families get their back to school needs met as the 2023-24 school gets underway across McDowell County.

The “Back to School Buddy” program is raising money that will go toward filling supplies for those in need as the school year begins. The initial goal is to provide at least 100 backpacks filled with school supplies but look to provide even more.

“Back to School expenses go far beyond paper and pencils. While many families in our community are struggling to put food on the table, hair cuts, shoes, a lunch box, or a new back to school outfit seem out of reach. MATCH and West Marion, Inc believe all children deserve the opportunity to start the school year off with adequate support and opportunity,” said Amy Stevens MATCH Program Supervisor in a press release. “We are asking local businesses, organizations, churches, and individuals to become a Back to School Buddy! We will be providing 100 bookbags filled with school supplies, and with your donation, we can do more! Let's help our students start the school year wrapped in love and support!”

Individuals or businesses who would like to donate can do so by clicking on this link.

Each tier of donations will help to go with items or services outside of the traditional donation of school supplies. Items such as the purchasing of clothing, shoes, lunch boxes and even a visit to a local barber or hair salon is included based on the size of donation.

The Back to School Buddy program will continue until this Friday, Aug. 18.

West Marion, Inc is a non profit organization under IRS Code 510(3)(c) of NC statues. All donations are tax deductible. A tax receipt will be provided upon request.