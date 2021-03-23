Chamber holds McDowell Strong Awards Ceremony for annual banquet

This year, the McDowell County Chamber of Commerce dedicated its annual banquet to honor those in our community who have exhibited strength, fortitude, acuity, compassion and tenacity in the face of the upsets and disorder of 2020.
The McDowell Strong Awards Ceremony was held Thursday as a free, live virtual event.
As a way to recognize the many acts of fortitude during the COVID pandemic, the Chamber created four new awards along with the prestigious Duke Energy Citizenship Award for this event.
At a previous ceremony held at the Municipal Event Center, Robin Nicholson, Duke Energy’s district manager for McDowell County, announced the 2021 recipient for the Duke Energy Citizenship Award.
This year’s recipients are Emergency Services Director William Kehler and his staff with McDowell Emergency Management for how they have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kehler, 911 Manager Amberlie Buff, EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones, Deputy Director Craig Walker and County Manager Ashley Wooten were on hand to accept the award from Nicholson.
In addition, the Chamber presented four new awards for the 2021 event.
The Phoenix Award (presented on behalf of Baxter Healthcare). This award recognizes those businesses that not only survived the struggles and hardships of 2020, but were positioned in such a way that they were able to thrive and grow. The recipients were: Flavors on Main General Store, J. Hartman’s Restaurant, Ingenious Coffee Roasters, Open Door to Health, McDowell Local, Marion Hot Wheelz, Hillman Beer – Old Fort, Old Fort Outdoors.
The Front Line Award (presented on behalf of Tom Johnson Camping World). This award recognizes the selflessness of those in our community who continued to serve and work during the pandemic. The recipients were: McDowell County Schools Nutrition Department (750,000 meals), McDowell County teachers, William Kehler and the entire Emergency Management team, Karen Powell and the entire Foothills Health District team, Cross Memorial Baptist Church and Dove’s Grocery Store.
The Trailblazer/Innovator Award (presented on behalf of Morris Heating & Cooling). This award is for businesses that when most were struggling to stay open, they were identifying needs and creating solutions during the pandemic. They exemplify leadership in crisis and focused on solutions to benefit the community. The recipients were: Foothills Industries, Kitsbow, Corpening Memorial YMCA and Robertson Packaging Supply Inc.
The Good Samaritan Award (presented on behalf of Johnson, Price, Sprinkle PA). This award was created to honor those in the community that even when they were dealing with the fallout of COVID-19, they helped others in the community through donations, advice, and mentorship. The recipients were Bruce’s Fabulous Foods, Foothills Food Hub, Heather Edwards, Tegan Sacco, Caleb Parker, McDowell Local, Rodney Jackson, Landdis Hollifield, Freedom Life Ministries, Nikki Palmer, Jason Seidel, West Marion Community Forum and the Rotary Club of Marion.