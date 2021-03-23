Chamber holds McDowell Strong Awards Ceremony for annual banquet

This year, the McDowell County Chamber of Commerce dedicated its annual banquet to honor those in our community who have exhibited strength, fortitude, acuity, compassion and tenacity in the face of the upsets and disorder of 2020.

The McDowell Strong Awards Ceremony was held Thursday as a free, live virtual event.

As a way to recognize the many acts of fortitude during the COVID pandemic, the Chamber created four new awards along with the prestigious Duke Energy Citizenship Award for this event.

At a previous ceremony held at the Municipal Event Center, Robin Nicholson, Duke Energy’s district manager for McDowell County, announced the 2021 recipient for the Duke Energy Citizenship Award.

This year’s recipients are Emergency Services Director William Kehler and his staff with McDowell Emergency Management for how they have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kehler, 911 Manager Amberlie Buff, EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones, Deputy Director Craig Walker and County Manager Ashley Wooten were on hand to accept the award from Nicholson.

In addition, the Chamber presented four new awards for the 2021 event.