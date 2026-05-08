Top Story Spotlight Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day Mike Conley May 8, 2026 May 8, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 May is Older Americans Month, and the YMCA of Western North Carolina is proud to host Healthy Aging Day at the Corpening YMCA in Marion. SUBMITTED PHOTO Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley The Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial YMCA in Marion will host a free event all about healthy aging.kAm|2J :D ~=56C p>6C:42?D |@?E9[ 2?5 E96 *|rp @7 (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 :D 9@DE:?8 w62=E9J p8:?8 s2J 2E E96 r@CA6?:?8 *|rp :? |2C:@?] %96 7C66[ 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 8C@FA 6I6C4:D6 4=2DD6D[ A:4<=632==[ 65F42E:@?2= D6DD:@?D[ 7C66 962=E9 D4C66?:?8D[ =@42= G6?5@C 3@@E9D[ 4@>A=:>6?E2CJ 7@@5 2?5 36G6C286D 2?5 8:G62H2JD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmw62=E9J p8:?8 s2J H:== E2<6 A=246 @? |@?52J[ |2J `g[ 7C@> h 2]>] E@ ?@@?] %96 6G6?E :D AC6D6?E65 3J w@AD4@E49 !C:>2CJ r2C6]k^Am kAm“*@F’C6 ?6G6C E@@ 62C=J @C E@@ =2E6 :? =:76 E@ :?G6DE :? J@FC H6==\36:?8[” D2:5 $25:6 $:>AD@?[ 962=E9J 28:?8 >2?286C 2E E96 *|rp @7 (}r] “pE E96 *[ H6’C6 4@>>:EE65 E@ 4C62E:?8 H6=4@>:?8 DA246D H96C6 @=56C 25F=ED 42? DE2J 24E:G6[ 3F:=5 4@??64E:@?D[ 2?5 2446DD E96 DFAA@CE E96J ?665 E@ E9C:G6]”k^Am People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says its searching for missing dump truck New home for the Young family revealed in Spruce Pine; home was destroyed in Helene Marion man charged with burglary and kidnapping after woman held against her will in home Rotary Club of Marion honors three Students of the Week from McDowell schools This WNC family lost their home in Hurricane Helene. 19 months later, they're getting a new one. McDowell Express expanding on-demand app-based transit to Old Fort Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day 1 person killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 eastbound near Old Fort Tow truck driver, rescuers unite to save NC donkey that was belly deep in mud Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) k9amtG6?ED 7@C w62=E9J p8:?8 s2Jik^9amkAmh 2]>] E@ ?@@?i q=@@5 AC6DDFC6 2?5 8=F4@D6 D4C66?:?8D H:E9 w@AD4@E49 !C:>2CJ r2C6k^AmkAmh\`` 2]>]i !:4<=632==k^Am kAmhib_\`_ib_ 2]>]i u=F:5 >@G6>6?E H2E6C 26C@3:4Dk^Am Healthy Aging Day will take place on Monday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial YMCA in Marion. The event is presented by Hopscotch Primary Care. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm`_\`` 2]>]i q2=2?46 D4C66?:?8D H:E9 &}r w62=E9 !9JD:42= %96C2AJk^Am kAm`_\`` 2]>]i r92:C J@82k^AmkAm``i`d 2]>]i w@AD4@E49 !C:>2CJ r2C6 `_` AC6D6?E2E:@?k^Am k9am%96 G6?5@CD :?4=F56ik^9amkAmpp#!k^Am kAmr2C6!2CE?6CD !prtk^AmkAmw@AD4@E49 !C:>2CJ r2C6k^AmkAmu:CDE q2?< |2C:@?k^AmkAmp>6C:w62=E9 r2C:E2D }rk^AmkAm&}r w62=E9 q=F6 #:586 !9JD:42= %96C2AJk^AmkAm'xp w62=E9 !2CE?6CDk^Am kAm*|rp @7 (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2k^AmkAmc $62D@?Dk^Am This free, community-focused event will feature group exercise classes, pickleball, educational sessions, free health screenings, local vendor booths, complimentary food and beverages and giveaways. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm*|rp @7 (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 #6249 U2>Aj #:D6k^AmkAm|4s@H6== r@F?EJ $6?:@C r6?E6Ck^AmkAmw@AD4@E49 !C:>2CJ r2C6k^Am kAmw@DA:46 U2>Aj w@>6 r2C6 @7 E96 q=F6 #:586k^Am “At the Y, we’re committed to creating welcoming spaces where older adults can stay active, build connections, and access the support they need to thrive.” SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm#@D6 w:== pDD:DE65 {:G:?8k^Am kAmc $62D@?Dk^AmkAm#66D6’D s6=64E23=6D 2?5 }@FC:D9>6?ED]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 *|rpUCDBF@jD 962=E9J 28:?8 AC@8C2>D[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]J>42H?4]@C8^AC@8C2>D^962=E9\7:E?6DD^8C@FA\6I6C4:D6^962=E9J\28:?8QmHHH]J>42H?4]@C8^AC@8C2>D^962=E9\7:E?6DD^8C@FA\6I6C4:D6^962=E9J\28:?8k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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