Top Story Spotlight Media consultant to the Vatican to speak virtually at Marion bookstore event Mike Conley May 26, 2026 33 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The “official chaplain” to comedian Stephen Colbert, who is also a media consultant to the Vatican, will participate in a hybrid conversation in Marion on Friday, May 29.kAmq:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HD H:== 9@DE E96 #6G] r2DE6==@ '@C6 :? A6CD@? :? 2 4@?G6CD2E:@? H:E9 E96 #6G] y2>6D |2CE:?[ H9@ H:== 36 G:CEF2=[ :? 2 5:D4FDD:@? 23@FE |2CE:?’D ?6H >6>@:C “(@C< :? !C@8C6DD” @? uC:52J[ |2J ah[ 2E f A]>][ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> q:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HD]k^Am Bigfoot Books & Brews will host the Rev. Castello Vore in a conversation with the Rev. James Martin for a discussion about Martin’s new memoir. Steve Knight kAm|2CE:? 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Here's when, where Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road McDowell County’s Memorial Day service set for Sunday at Carson House North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week Asian car-maker was supposed to build a $4B plant in NC. It's now being sued by the state Marion budget: No property tax increase proposed; water, sewer rates may rise Marcus Freeman modernizing Notre Dame football with push from Navy SEALs McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness South Caldwell baseball and softball are both going to the state championship next week kAm“(6’C6 D@ 6I4:E65 E@ 92G6 u2E96C r2DE6==@ 96C6 :? A6CD@? E@ 9@DE E96 4@?G6CD2E:@? H:E9 u2E96C y2>6D |2CE:? 7@C FD G:CEF2==J[” D2:5 $E6A96? z?:89E[ 4@\@H?6C @7 q:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HD] “u2E96C |2CE:?’D >6>@:C H:== 36 2 8C62E 46?E6CA:646 E@ E9:D 4@?G6CD2E:@?[ 3FE 4@>:?8 @? E96 966=D @7 $E6A96? r@=36CE’D =2DE D9@H :? =2E6 ?:89E 2?5 !@A6 {6@’D 7:CDE 6?4J4=:42= @? ‘AC6D6CG:?8 E96 9F>2? A6CD@? :? E96 286 @7 2CE:7:4:2= :?E6==:86?46[’ H9:49 4@>6D @FE |2J ad[ E9:D :D 8@:?8 E@ 36 2 C2C6 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ DA62< H:E9 2?5 2D< BF6DE:@?D 5:C64E=J E@ @?6 @7 E96 #@>2? r2E9@=:4 r9FC49’D =625:?8 G@:46D E@52J]”k^Am kAmq:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HD :D C6BF6DE:?8 E92E A6@A=6 E@ #$'! :? 25G2?46 D@ :E 42? >2<6 2CC2?86>6?ED 7@C E96 6G6?E]k^Am kAm|2CE:? :D 2 y6DF:E AC:6DE[ 65:E@C 2E =2C86 @7 p>6C:42 >282K:?6[ 4@?DF=E@C E@ E96 '2E:42?’D s:42DE6CJ 7@C r@>>F?:42E:@? 2?5 2FE9@C @7 “{62C?:?8 E@ !C2J[” “y6DFDi p !:=8C:>286” 2?5 “%96 y6DF:E vF:56 E@ Wp=>@DEX tG6CJE9:?8]” |2CE:? :D 2 7C6BF6?E 4@>>6?E2E@C :? E96 ?2E:@?2= 2?5 :?E6C?2E:@?2= >65:2]k^Am Rev. James Martin is a media consultant to the Vatican, as appointed by Pope Francis. He is shown with Pope Leo. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAmw:D =2E6DE H@C< :D “(@C< :? !C@8C6DDi r@?76DD:@?D @7 2 qFD3@J[ s:D9H2D96C[ r255J[ &D96C[ u24E@CJ (@C<6C[ q2?< %6==6C[ r@CA@C2E6 %@@=[ 2?5 !C:6DE]” %96 4@>:?8\@7\286 DE@CJ :D D6E :? E96 `he_D[ `hf_D 2?5 `hg_D 2?5 :D 2 =:89E962CE65 E2=6 7@C C6256CD H9@ 6?;@J A6CD@?2= ?2CC2E:G6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Rev. James Martin was the “official chaplain” for “The Colbert Report." SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm'@C6 D6CG6D 2D E96 4FCC6?E 5:C64E@C @7 G@42E:@?D @7 E96 ~=5 r2E9@=:4 |:DD:@?2CJ !C@G:?46 @7 }@CE9 p>6C:42 2?5 2DD:DED E96 3:D9@A 2?5 E96 EC:3F?2= :? C64CF:E:?8[ D6=64E:?8[ 2?5 G6EE:?8 A6CD@?D D66<:?8 @C5:?2E:@? @C :?42C5:?2E:@?[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am kAmq:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HD :D 2 3@FE:BF6 3@@<DE@C6^4@7766 D9@A :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?] %96 DE@C6 :D =@42E65 2E `ac t] r@FCE $E][ |2C:@?] k^AmkAm%@ #$'! 7@C E96 6G6?E[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]3:87@@E3@@<D?4]4@>^6G6?ED^72E96C\;2>6D\>2CE:?\72E96C\42DE6==@\G@C6\H@C<\:?\AC@8C6DD\>2JahQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm3:87@@E3@@<D?4]4@>^72E96C>2CE:?k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County’s Memorial Day service set for Sunday at Carson House The Memorial Day service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday. West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place “With community support, this event continues to grow into a meaningful tradition for West Marion and the surrounding area.” 50 years ago Hildebran buried a time capsule. Its contents will be revealed Saturday Fifty years ago, a columnist predicted that a boy who was there when the time capsule was buried would become mayor. It came true. Grandfather Mountain announces 2026 firefly viewing dates Lottery “winners” will be able to purchase a maximum of six tickets. Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County.