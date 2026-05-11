Featured Top Story Editor's Pick Spotlight Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Mike Conley May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 Updated May 12, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Do you have ghost stories you want to share? Do you know of any strange or unexplained phenomena in McDowell County?kAm}@H :D E96 E:>6 E@ 4@>6 7@CH2C5 2?5 D92C6 E2=6D @7 E96 H6:C5 7@C 2 ?6H 5@4F>6?E2CJ D6C:6D 4FCC6?E=J :? 56G6=@A>6?E :? H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] %96 D6C:6D 7@4FD6D @? E96 C68:@?’D 9:DE@CJ[ 7@=<=@C6 2?5 7:CDE92?5 244@F?ED @7 A2C2?@C>2= @C 89@DE=J 24E:G:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E[ v9@DE65 (}r[ H:== 6IA=@C6 DE@C:6D 7C@> =@42= C6D:56?ED H9@ 92G6 6IA6C:6?465 F?6IA=2:?65 6?4@F?E6CD[ H:E9 7:=>:?8 A=2??65 E@ E2<6 A=246 24C@DD E96 C68:@? E9:D DF>>6C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Ben Carland (left, pointing) is the director of Ghosted WNC. He is a filmmaker born and raised in western North Carolina. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAmpD A2CE @7 62C=J 56G6=@A>6?E[ 2 E62> @7 C6D62C496CD :D 4@==64E:?8 DF3>:DD:@?D 7C@> A6@A=6 H:==:?8 E@ D92C6 E96:C 6IA6C:6?46D @? 42>6C2] ~C82?:K6CD 2C6 6?4@FC28:?8 56E2:=65 244@F?ED[ :?4=F5:?8 =@42E:@?[ E:>:?8[ H92E 92AA6?65 2?5 H96E96C @E96CD H6C6 AC6D6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan will retire Aug. 1, before term ends Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years Corpening YMCA in Marion to host Healthy Aging Day 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County Report: Chuck Edwards under scrutiny for alleged affair with former aide; lawmaker denies claims NFL analyst says Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young 'needs to prove' he's worth an extension McDowell County state transportation employees win backhoe, motorgrader competitions Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week Dual-threat QB Haynes King is Panthers' top undrafted free agent to watch Carolina Panthers sign 6 draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents on Thursday (copy) State museum in Old Fort getting new standard hours. 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D@>6@?6 D92C6D 2? 6IA6C:6?46 2?5 @E96CD C64@8?:K6 D@>6E9:?8 D:>:=2C[ :E 255D 2 ?6H =2J6C E@ E96 DE@CJE6==:?8 2?5 96=AD A2:?E 2 7F==6C A:4EFC6 @7 H92E A6@A=6 2C6 6?4@F?E6C:?8 24C@DD E96 C68:@?] xE’D 2>2K:?8 E96 56E2:=D E92E E96 4@==23@C2E:@? F?4@G6CD[” C625D 2 ;@:?E DE2E6>6?E 7C@> r2C=2?5 2?5 (2ED@?]k^Am The project, Ghosted WNC, will explore real stories from local residents who have experienced unexplained encounters, with filming planned to take place across the region this summer. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAmv9@DE65 (}r :D 4FCC6?E=J 56G6=@A:?8 2 D4965F=6 32D65 @? E96 2>@F?E @7 4@>>F?:EJ :?AFE E96 C6D62C496CD C646:G6 2?5 H96C6 6G6CJ@?6 :D =@42E65] %96 E62> H:== 36 7:=>:?8 E9C@F89@FE E96 DF>>6C] x? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ E96 7:=>:?8 H:== E2<6 A=246 :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@? 2E `` }] |2:? $E][ =:<6=J :? 62C=J DF>>6C[ (2ED@? 2?5 r2C=2?5 D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 DE@C:6D E96J 4@==64E H:== 36 C6=62D65 :? E:>6 7@C w2==@H66?]k^Am kAm“(6’C6 368:??:?8 AC@5F4E:@? ?@H :? |2J 2?5 2C6 2:>:?8 7@C 2 72== C6=62D6[” r2C=2?5 D2:5] “pD H:E9 2?J AC@;64E =:<6 E9:D[ E:>:?8 H:== 56A6?5 @? E96 AC@46DD 2?5 9@H BF:4<=J DE@C:6D 4@>6 :?[ 3FE E92E’D E96 8@2=]”k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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