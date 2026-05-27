Top Story Spotlight McDowell America 250 holding final presentation, focus on John Carson Mike Conley May 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell County America 250 Committee announced the final presentation in its yearlong speaker series. Doug Swaim PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm~? %9FCD52J[ yF?6 c[ 2E e A]>] 2E E96 w:DE@C:4 |2C:@? s6A@E[ =@42= 9:DE@C:2? 2?5 r2CD@? w@FD6 2FE9@C:EJ s@F8 $H2:> H:== 8:G6 2 E2=< E:E=65 “y@9? r2CD@?i %96 !2EC:@E (9@ %@@< !C@E64E:@?]” %9:D :D E96 7:?2= :?DE2==>6?E :? E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ p>6C:42 ad_ r@>>:EE66’D J62C=@?8 DA62<6C D6C:6D =625:?8 FA E@ E96 yF=J c 46=63C2E:@?[ H96? p>6C:42 46=63C2E6D E96 ad_E9 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 E96 D:8?:?8 @7 E96 s64=2C2E:@? @7 x?56A6?56?46[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D 2=H2JD 366? 2 H9:77 @7 4@?EC@G6CDJ 2C@F?5 y@9? r2CD@?’D C@=6 :? 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Here's when, where all the events take place Marion budget: No property tax increase proposed; water, sewer rates may rise Marcus Freeman modernizing Notre Dame football with push from Navy SEALs Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness NC House bill sponsored by Burke Rep. would strip governor of State Board of Education appointees South Caldwell baseball and softball are both going to the state championship next week kAm%9:D 6G6?E[ 2?5 2== E96 6G6?ED DA@?D@C65 3J E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ p>6C:42 ad_ r@>>:EE66[ 2C6 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4] p?J@?6 H:E9 2? :?E6C6DE :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ @C 62C=J p>6C:42? 9:DE@CJ :D 6?4@FC2865 E@ 2EE6?5]k^Am John Carson PHOTO SUBMITTED kAmy@9? r2CD@? 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