Featured Spotlight Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where Mike Conley May 22, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Appalachian Mountain Brewery is opening an AMB Outpost in Old Fort.kAm%96 3C6H6CJ A=2?D E@ @A6? E96 E2AC@@> :? E96 D2>6 3F:=5:?8 2D |@56C? p=496>:DE r@][ k2 E:E=6lQ}6H C6DE2FC2?E[ 3C6H6CJ[ 5:DE:==6CJ D6E E@ @A6? :? ~=5 u@CE @? ~4E] `_Q 9C67lQ9EEADi^^>45@H6==?6HD]4@>^E?4>D^2DD6E^65:E@C:2=^3c5a_f27\2c75\c66_\h_d`\h2ff_7c6_ca5^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm2 5:DE:==6CJ 2?5 C6DE2FC2?E @H?65 3J p|qk^2m E92E @A6?65 :? ~4E@36C a_ad]k^AmkAm%96 =@H6C =6G6= @7 E96 3F:=5:?8 H:== 36 EFC?65 :?E@ 2 C6=2I65[ 4@>>F?:EJ 366C 6IA6C:6?46 :?DA:C65 3J p|q’D @C:8:?2= q@@?6 3C6H6CJ 2?5 |:==D #:G6C E2AC@@>[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> p|q]k^Am Appalachian Mountain Brewery is bringing a new AMB Outpost to Modern Alchemist Co. in Old Fort. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm%96 ?6H p|q ~FEA@DE H:== 92G6 `a C@E2E:?8 E2AD[ 6=6G2E65 $@FE96C? AF3 7@@5 2?5 5@8\7C:6?5=J 244@>>@52E:@?D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 3C6H6CJ]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR NC high school baseball coach collapses and dies before team’s playoff game. What we know Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where North Cove Elementary alumni turned love of creativity into career of service Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place Demolition of historic NC mansion nearly complete after a week Meet the Rotary Club of Marion's Students of the Week kAm“(6’G6 962C5 E96 7665324< 2?5 H6’C6 3C:?8:?8 :E[” }2E92? z6=:D496<[ 4@\7@F?56C 2?5 AC6D:56?E[ D2:5] “(6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ 56=:G6C 2 E2DE6 @7 q@@?6 E@ ~=5 u@CE H:E9 2 A:646 @7 pAA2=249:2? |@F?E2:? qC6H6CJ]”k^AmkAm%96 FADE2:CD =6G6= @7 E96 3F:=5:?8 H:== 4@?E:?F6 @A6C2E:?8 2D 2 |@56C? p=496>:DE r@] {@F?86 2?5 6G6?E DA246 H96C6 G:D:E@CD 42? @G6C=@@< E96 5:DE:==6CJ AC@5F4E:@? 2C62 H9:=6 6?;@J:?8 92?54C27E65 4@4<E2:=D[ 366C[ %wr^rqs 36G6C286D @C ?@?\2=4@9@=:4 @776C:?8D]k^Am kAm%96 g[d__\DBF2C6\7@@E 36G6C286 56DE:?2E:@? D:ED :?D:56 2 9:DE@C:4 7@C>6C D@4< 724E@CJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm“r@>>F?:EJ 92D 2=H2JD 366? 2E E96 4@C6 @7 p|q 2?5 %96 ~FEA@DE H:== D6CG6 2D 2? :562= 82E96C:?8 A=246 H:E9 C68F=2C AC@8C2>>:?8 2?5 2 86?6C2= =2:5\324< G:36 E92E’D 2 A6C764E 56DE:?2E:@? 27E6C 2 C:56 @C 9:<6 :? !:D829[” r9C:D +:636C[ 4@\7@F?56C 2?5 rt~[ D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 p|q ~FEA@DE 2E |@56C? p=496>:DE r@] H:== 46=63C2E6 :ED 8C2?5 @A6?:?8 @? uC:52J[ yF?6 d[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6] %96 3FD:?6DD :D =@42E65 2E fgp r2E2H32 pG6][ ~=5 u@CE]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story